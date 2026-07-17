NFL Power Rankings, 2026: Ranking every team with a new head coach

8. Miami Dolphins - Jeff Hafley

Jeff Halfley enjoyed a successful stint as the Packers defensive coordinator before heading to Miami this offseason to coach up the Dolphins, who fired Mike McDaniel before that. It's definitely a bit of a 180 in terms of the type of coach, as Halfley is obviously more defensive-minded and could bring moer of that edge to the team, while McDaniel was clearly more of an offensive-minded, finesse-type coach.

Unfortunately, though, Halfey doesn't have a path to many wins this year, as the Dolphins moved on from a ton of former key players and now have a massive unknown at quarterback in Malik Willis.

7. Tennessee Titans - Robert Saleh

Robert Saleh might have to endure another losing season or two as a head coach, but the Tennessee Titans do have some nice pieces in place. Cam Ward made a ton of big-time throws during his rookie season, and, as it goes for quarterbacks on the right track, he got better as the season went on.

Brian Daboll is now in the picture as the offensive coordinator, which will do wonders for Ward. The roster does need another offseason or two of quality additions, but the Titans are firmly in that 'frisky' tier, meaning they aren't going to win a ton of games but will be able to play spoiler from time to time this year.

6. Las Vegas Raiders - Klint Kubiak

One of the biggest changes that any team made this offseason was hiring a new head coach and bringing in the first overall pick in Fernando Mendoza. It does finally seem like the Las Vegas Raiders have something going for them, but the Raiders can't seem to get out of their own way sometimes. Vegas does have some excellent players on offense and a few key pieces on defense, but this roster still isn't in a great spot overall.

Kubiak could end up being a sharp head coach, as he was a succcessful offensive coordinator and should get a long-ish leash working with Mendoza since he's not starting immediately.

5. New York Giants - John Harbaugh

Jaxson Dart was the best rookie quarterback last year, and all the New York Giants did in the offseason was bring in one of the winningest coaches the game has seen in John Harbaugh. While the NFC East could end up being more competitive than you think, the Giants do seem to have the quarterback and head coach in place.

Like other teams in this tier, the roster still needs a bit of work, but with how frisky this team was at times in 2025, a more mature coaching staff and quarterback could yield some better results.