NFL Power Rankings: Ranking second-year QBs approaching training camp

Finding the right quarterback is one of the hardest things to do in professional sports, and playing the position is indeed the hardest thing to do in professional sports. While many did not think the 2025 NFL Draft quarterback class was all that, it does seem like a trio of teams may have found their guy for the future.

And the biggest thing here is whether those quarterbacks can make a leap in year two - that coveted year two jump is something that many quarterbacks have made like Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow, for example, but for other quarterbacks, it's not in the cards.

Ahead of training camp, let's power-rank the notable second-year quarterbacks.

Power-ranking notable second-year quarterbacks ahead of training camp

5. Dillon Gabriel, Cleveland Browns

Dillon Gabriel went 1-5 as a starter for the Cleveland Browns in 2025, tossing seven touchdowns and two interceptions. While the ratio is fine, Gabriel looked immediately overwhelmed and may not even be a lock to make the roster. He also was sacked 19 times and had a QBR of 31.4

This is not an NFL quarterback at the moment.

4. Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland Browns

Shedeur Sanders went 3-7 in seven starts for the Browns in 2025, tossing seven touchdowns against 10 interceptions. Sanders threw for 1,400 yards and obviously isn't short on getting attention from folks in the media.

Sanders may struggle to beat out Deshaun Watson for the starting quarterback job, and he did drop into the fifth round for a reason. It's not likely that Sanders amounts to much in the NFL outside of being a backup.

3. Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints

Tyler Shough went 5-4 as a starter for the New Orleans Saints in 2025. Shough appeared in 11 games and tossed 10 touchdowns against six interceptions. What sticks out is that Shough completed 67.6 percent of his passes and averaged a healthy 216.7 yards per game.

There is a clever way that Shough plays the game, and he does have a lot of desirable tools and traits to turn into a legitimate franchise quarterback, but he's already entering his age-27 season in 2026, so whatever the Saints get from him could likely be his NFL ceiling.

2. Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans

Cam Ward was sacked 55 times, which was the most in the NFL, but he was a 17-game starter for the Tennessee Titans, tossing just under 3,200 yards and 15 touchdown passes. Toward the end of the season, Ward looked a lot sharper, and now that he has Brian Daboll calling the plays, the odds of a year two jump feel rather likely.

Ward added 159 rushing yards and two additional touchdowns. The main thing with Ward is the arm strength - he can make any throw on the field and will be able to live in the pocket going forward.

1. Jaxson Dart, New York Giants

Jaxson Dart amassed 24 total touchdowns for the New York Giants in his rookie season in 2025, showing off a frisky off-schedule ability while also making some big-time throws in the process. Dart seemed to come out of nowhere and just recently turned 23 years old.

Dart went 4-8 as a starter, tossing 15 touchdowns against just five interceptions. He also added 487 rushing yards and another nine touchdowns. If Dart can learn how to protect himself a bit better, this is someone who has the ability to become one of the better dual-threat quarterbacks in the NFL.

The Giants might just have their franchise quarterback, as he comes in at No. 1 in our power rankings.