NFL Power Rankings, 2026: Ranking teams with the most on the line this year

4. Philadelphia Eagles

You would not think that a team that has made two Super Bowls since 2022, winning one of them, would have a lot on the line, but here we are. The Philadelphia Eagles always seem to have something going on drama-wise. Recently, it was the AJ Brown saga and the team needing yet another new offensive coordinator.

Nothing seems to come easy for this team, and if 2026 is a year where the offense is again struggling, perhaps even leading to no playoffs, major changes would have to come. Yes, this team has been successful, but they've gone one-and-done in the playoffs in 2021, 2023, and 2025, so there hasn't been any sort of stability in this recent era of Eagles' football.

3. Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens are continually among the best teams in the NFL, but they struggled a bit in 2025. The Ravens will simply need to stay healthier in 2026, and if that does happen, they'll win a ton of games, but Baltimore, like Philly, continually sport some of the best rosters in the NFL, and the Ravens' playoff success in the Lamar Jackson era just hasn't been notable at all.

If it's another year where the Ravens miss the playoffs or play poor football, leading to another early exit, we'll begin asking even more questions if this team can get over the hump in the Jackson era.

2. Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills might be the most obvious example of a team that has a lot on the line, and it's rather simple to understand if you have watched their playoff heartbreaks over the years. It's honestly been non-stop for years now. The Bills have not been to the Super Bowl in the Josh Allen era, and Allen himself has won the most playoff games of a quarterback that has not started in the Super Bowl.

This all-time ugly mark is something that is only going to get worse for the franchise if they can't get over the hump. Broadly, the Bills have accomplished everything else - all this team is missing in this era is a Super Bowl.

1. Los Angeles Rams

No. 1 in our power rankings is the Los Angeles Rams. With how all-in this team went this offseason, it's truly a Super Bowl or bust mindset, as this is the best roster in the league that already had a solid defense and the reigning MVP in Matthew Stafford.

This team is legitimately missing nothing on paper, so while the coaches and front office members are loving where the roster is at, there is also a major sense of urgency all throughout the building.