NFL Power Rankings, 2026: Ranking the best offense in every division

2. AFC East: Buffalo Bills

Even though the New England Patriots had the better overall numbers in some major categories last season, I'm taking the Buffalo Bills as the best overall offense in the AFC East for 2026.

The Bills ranked 4th in the NFL last year in points per game, while the Patriots ranked 2nd, but they were separated by just 0.5 points per game. The Bills had the #1-ranked rushing attack in the NFL, which is an extremely valuable weapon over the course of the season, and they have the best quarterback in the NFL right now in Josh Allen.

Even after the Patriots added both AJ Brown and Romeo Doubs to the receiver position this offseason, the Bills also added DJ Moore, giving Allen a much-needed go-to threat on the outside that the team has been lacking.

You could probably flip a coin on a given week with all of the strengths on paper each of these offenses have, but the proven track record of Allen in combination with the borderline unstoppable running game give the Bills a razor-thin edge.

1. NFC West: Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams are truly one of the most well-oiled machines in the entire NFL.

Matthew Stafford obviously won the league MVP award last season, and he has one of the most enviable receiver duos in the league to spread the ball around to. Puka Nacua and Davante Adams are both tough players who can catch anything in traffic, and they both run expansive route trees with the ability to win at all three levels of the field.

The Rams also started using a lot more 13 personnel last season, and the playmakers they have at the tight end position are going to be heavily involved in the passing game once again in 2026, even more than we've seen in the past.

The Rams were the only NFL team to score over 500 points last season, averaging over 30 per game. They led the league in passing yardage, and with the balance they have in the running game, it's just too tough for defenses to consistently get them off the field.