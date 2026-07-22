NFL Power Rankings, 2026: Ranking the best offenses approaching training camp

8. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars come in at No. 8 in our power rankings. The Jaguars ranked 11th in total yards and 6th in points, so this unit was very good. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence also played his tail off over the last month and a half of the season, and it was good enough to make him an MVP finalist.

While the Jaguars did lose running back Travis Etienne in free agency to the New Orleans Saints, the talented pass-catchers are all still in place, and the strides we saw Lawrence make near the end of the 2025 season do seem to be in perfect timing, as his overall understanding of Liam Coen's offense was probably getting stronger and stronger.

The Jaguars could make another huge stride in 2026, especially if Lawrence begins this coming season how he ended the 2025 season.

7. Cincinnati Bengals

I am putting the Cincinnati Bengals at No. 7 in our offense power rankings. We all know the story at this point - the Bengals have an awesome offensive trio of Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins, and even running back Chase Brown is solid.

And heck, the offensive line also came together in 2025, so that unit finally appears to be on the right track, but Burrow himself has not been able to stay consistently healthy, and this team has missed the playoffs for three years in a row, so this is a major issue.

The Bengals ranked 12th in points scored per game, which is fine, but they did rank 6th in passing yards. A healthy Burrow and a defense that isn't the worst in the NFL would make this ranking look quite solid, but talent-wise, the offense is missing nothing.

6. New England Patriots

I would understand if you aren't 100 percent sold on the New England Patriots, but this team did rank 2nd in points scored per game in the 2025 season, also ranking 3rd in total yards, 4th in passing yards, and 6th in rushing yards.

Yes, the schedule was easier, but that doesn't necessarily take away from how prolific the offense was, and the personnel does match up now, too. The wide receiver room now has AJ Brown and Romeo Doubs at the top, the offensive line is talented, and the running back room features two viable options in Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson.

This is a legitimate offense, folks, but if you are one who is thinking a regression is coming, I would not fault you or argue much. For now, though, the Patriots take the No. 6 spot in our power rankings.