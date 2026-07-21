NFL Power Rankings, 2026: Ranking the league's 10 best starting quarterbacks

There are a lot of competent quarterbacks in the NFL right now, but there aren't many who are truly great. The best of the best are just that and are typically winning a ton of games each year, and that isn't an accident, either.

This trend is only going to continue as the years roll on, as the NFL is a quarterback-driven league. Quarterbacks, in fact, have won the MVP award each year since 2013. And QB debates across the NFL landscape tend to be the most heated and passionate debates, especially when you get into ranking them.

Let's rank the 10 best quarterbacks in the NFL with training camps ramping up across the league, primarily using 2025 production as our basis.

Power-ranking the 10 best quarterbacks in the NFL ahead of training camp

10. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

You might roll your eyes at this ranking, but all Bo Nix did in 2025 was lead the league in game-winning drives, help the Denver Broncos to a 14-win season, which was good enough to earn the AFC's top seed, and also had them within one game of the Super Bowl. And seeing how the AFC Championship Game went without Nix also does prove just how much he means to that team.

Non-top 10 quarterbacks don't just stumble into the season Nix had, and there would have been a non-zero chance that the Broncos win it all in 2025 had he not gotten hurt.

9. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence ended the year as an MVP candidate for the Jacksonville Jaguars, as he was playing out of his mind the final month and a half of the season. We ideally need to see Lawrence sustain that play for an entire year, but his final six games were out of this world and should put him on the map like this as training camps begin. It does finally seem like Lawrence has the much-needed stability that has evaded him during his Jaguars tenure.

8. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Continually one of the most prolific quarterbacks in the NFL, Dak Prescott cracks our top-10. He's been playing at a high level for a decade now, and his ability to win at the line of scrimmage and from the pocket is what has made him so efficient for so long.

7. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

Jared Goff is almost like Prescott, but a bit better. Goff is a more prolific quarterback, having thrown no fewer than 29 touchdown passes in each of the last four seasons, and if he can keep this pace up for a few more seasons, Goff is going to be quite high in all-time quarterback lists like passing yards and touchdowns. Goff isn't a flashy, dual-threat quarterback, but he makes up for that by being outstanding from the pocket.