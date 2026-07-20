NFL Power Rankings, 2026: Ranking the league's best offensive triplets

We have seen NFL defenses figuring out, in recent years, how to take away the deep pass, and that has led to the run game seeing a major uptick in recent years. This could end up evening out, as the NFL is a quarterback-driven league, so it may only be a matter of time before the passing offenses across the league tick back up several notches.

Anyway, with training camps slowly beginning across the league, it's made us think about just how many awesome offensive cores their are across the NFL, so we decided to power-rank the best offensive triplets in the league.

And what we have done here for the criteria is simple - each triplet has to have a quarterback, but the other two positions can be any mix of the playmakers. Suppose a team's best triplet features a QB and two wide receivers; that fits our criteria. So, let's power-rank the best.

Ranking the best offensive triplets in the NFL for the 2026 season

8. Tua Tagovailoa, Bijan Robinson, Drake London - Atlanta Falcons

You might roll your eyes at the Atlanta Falcons coming in so high, but Tua Tagovailoa isn't some throwaway quarterback, and both Bijan Robinson and Drake London are elite, productive playmakers. I won't have to convince you much that the two playmakers are quite good at what they do, as Robinson might be a top-5 player in this league, and London is a legitimate No. 1 receiver who has physical advantages over just about every defensive back in the league.

I would have to convince you about Tagovailoa, though. He's been in the NFL for six seasons, has a career winning record, just one year finishing with a losing record, and does average 3,959 passing yards and 26 passing touchdowns across a 17-game season.

As recently as the 2022-2024 seasons with the Miami Dolphins, Tagovailoa had 17-game averages of 4,577 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.

He's been a high-end, productive passer and may only need to be average for the Falcons to win the NFC South this year.

7. Drake Maye, TreVeyon Henderson, AJ Brown, New England Patriots

The New England Patriots new trio makes the No. 7 spot in our power rankings, as AJ Brown is the new arrival and is a legitimate No. 1 wide receiver, having spent the last four seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles and having crossed the 1,000-yard mark in all four seasons.

Brown wins with his physicality and downfield ability, and the young running back in TreVeyon Henderson was not only an efficient ball-carrier, but, as expected, he showed dual-threat ability. Drake Maye ties it all together, as he turned into one of the league's most efficient passers, finishing just second in the MVP voting to Matthew Stafford.

This is almost as good as you'll see in today's NFL, and the Patriots also have some very solid complementary players in Rhamondre Stevenson, Hunter Henry, and Romeo Doubs.