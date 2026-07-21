NFL Power Rankings, 2026: Ranking the league's 10 best starting quarterbacks

6. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens definitely had a down year in 2025, but that doesn't take away too much from this ranking. Jackson is a two-time MVP and the greatest dual-threat quarterback of all-time, and he really should have been a three-time MVP, as his 2024 season was honestly better than his actual MVP seasons.

5. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes went just 6-8 in his starts for the Kansas City Chiefs for 2025, so he is human after all, and he's now dealing with a major knee injury. There is obviously a chance that Mahomes returns to form, but the last three years just have not yielded those prolific offensive results that we saw so frequently during the earlier stages of his career. I do believe it is reasonable to be a bit cautious with Mahomes and the Chiefs.

4. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Coming in at No. 4 in our power rankings, Joe Burrow continues to be one of the very best in the NFL, but he's also someone who just cannot stay consistently healthy, and it's a problem. He and the Cincinnati Bengals have not made the playoffs since 2022, which is a major issue, but Burrow's top-tier efficiency and almost Tom Brady-like persona has continually placed him high in quarterback rankings.

3. Drake Maye, New England Patriots

Drake Maye finished second in the MVP voting last year and is No. 3 in our power rankings. Maye could ascend to the top spot if he'd be able to at least come close to replicating his MVP season again in 2026. Maye didn't play well when the competition got stiffer, but it's impossible to ignore just how efficient he was during the regular season.

2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen has accomplished it all with the Buffalo Bills, but a Super Bowl berth evades him, and that's really the final piece of the puzzle here. We all know how great Allen is and what he can do with his arm and legs, but we've also talked about it for years now, and it continues to be the same exact discussion with this player and franchise.

1. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford was the best quarterback in the NFL in 2025 and is the top-ranked quarterback in our latest power rankings. He threw 46 touchdown passes and helped the Los Angeles Rams field the best scoring offense in the NFL. Frankly, I don't see a viable argument to rank another quarterback higher right now.

Sure, Stafford could regress because of age in 2026, but for the time being, he's atop the mountain.