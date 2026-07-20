NFL Power Rankings: Ranking starting QBs most likely to make the Hall of Fame

In any professional sport, being inducted into the Hall of Fame is typically seen as the highest possible individual honor. It means that player was consistently among the best or the very best at their position for a lengthy period of time.

And in the NFL today, there are a ton of future Hall of Famers on both sides of the ball. Players like Trent Williams, Bobby Wagner, and Von Miller, for example, are all very likely first ballot Hall of Famers one day, but those positions don't attract as much attention as the quarterbacks, obviously.

That inspired us for this latest power ranking - ranking the current starting quarterbacks most likely to one day make the Hall of Fame. For this ranking, the criteria are rather simple - it's based on the total body of work as it relates to all-time greats.

NFL Power Rankings: Ranking starting QBs most likely to one day make the Hall of Fame

8. The rest - Too early to tell

We have seven quarterbacks ranked on this list, but the 'rest' take the last spot in our rankings, as it's too early to tell for many of them, but if we did this exercise again in five seasons, the list would look very different, as many of the young quarterbacks in this league today could have, in that time period, begun to build a Hall of Fame career.

7. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys - A chance, but needs a bit more

Dak Prescott has been among the most efficient quarterbacks in the NFL since entering the league back in 2016 and is one of the very best pocket passers in the NFL. A Super Bowl victory would go a long way here, and simply amassing more counting statistics to better reflect a stronger all-time standing would go a long way for the Dallas Cowboys passer.

6. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions - A chance, but needs a bit more

Jared Goff is in the same tier but has been a bit more prolific and successful. Goff, like Prescott, would surely need a Super Bowl victory to help this cause, but if he is able to sustain this high-end efficiency for another five years, let's say, it might be hard to keep him out of the Hall of Fame, as Goff could absolutely end his career top-10 in categories like passing yards and touchdowns, and he'd be surrounded by Hall of Famers in that case.

Goff and Prescott both have a chance, but it's going to require the best football of their careers as they move further into their 30s.