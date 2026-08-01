NFL Power Rankings, 2026: Ranking the league's best GMs as camps roll on

5. Eric DeCosta, Baltimore Ravens

Of his seven years as the Baltimore Ravens General Manager, Eric DeCosta has five double-digit winning seasons and 76 regular season wins. The 3-5 playoff record definitely stings, but no franchise sustains this type of success without great drafting and an overall exceptional feel for what the roster needs.

Notably, the Ravens' defense is overflowing with talent, and the offense has typically always had enough playmakers. DeCosta is among the best in the league.

4. Brad Holmes, Detroit Lions

If you want a 'GM 101' class, Brad Holmes should be the teacher. Yes, the Detroit Lions have actually accomplished less over the past few seasons, but Holmes, along with head coach Dan Campbell, have revived this franchise.

The drafting has been excellent, and that's putting it lightly. This team has also finished with a winning record four years in a row, notably winning 27 regular season games over the 2023 and 2024 seasons. We also largely thought the Lions had a disappointing season, but they still did finish with a winning record.

Remember the days when we were shocked when the Lions finished with a winning record? Holmes' hands are all over this roster, and he's truly made his mark with his draft picks.

3. Les Snead, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams GM Les Snead won the Super Bowl back in 2021 and has now assembled the league's best roster ahead of the 2026 season. Many of us would be flat-out shocked if the Rams didn't win it all.

Not only is Snead the most aggressive GM in the NFL, but he's also made the most of his draft picks. The Rams are one of the best examples of mixing free agent signings, trades, and draft picks. Snead has been among the best at his job for years now.

2. John Schneider, Seattle Seahawks

John Schneider is now a two-time Super Bowl-winning GM with the Seattle Seahawks. Yes, former head coach Pete Carroll did have personnel authority when he was still in town, but that shouldn't impact how he's viewed.

The Seahawks have finished with double-digit wins in 10 of his 16 years as the GM, having won the Super Bowl in 2013 and in 2025. He also owns a 13-9 playoff record and could end up becoming one of the all-time greatest GMs at this point.

In his 16 on the job, he's finished with a losing record just three times.

1. Howie Roseman, Philadelphia Eagles

Howie Roseman is a madman, but in a good way. A two-time Super Bowl winning GM with the Philadelphia Eagles, he's seen his teams finish with double-digit wins four years in a row, including finishing with a winning record in eight of his previous nine years on the job.

The longevity and high-end success makes Roseman the best in the NFL ahead of 2026.