NFL Power Rankings: Top 5 WRs in the NFC heading into the 2026 season

The wide receiver position across the NFL is loaded with star power, but the NFC has an edge over the AFC entering the 2026 season.

And right now, it might not even be particularly close.

The NFC is overflowing with talent at the receiver position, and narrowing this conference down to its top five at the position wasn't the easiest task. Not only because there are more than five truly elite receivers in the conference, but also ranking each of those players heading into the season.

We're going to do our best to stack each of these five receivers up based on their body of work in the past as well as their projection for the 2026 season. Who are the top five wide receivers in the NFC for 2026, and how do they stack up against each other?

NFL Power Rankings: Top 5 WRs in the NFC for the 2026 season

5. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

It feels weird to put CeeDee Lamb this low on any wide receiver list, but this gives you a great indication of just how deep and talented the NFC is this year at the position.

Lamb obviously has the better overall body of work, but even based on last year, you could make a case for his teammate -- George Pickens -- to be in this slot.

But the body of work matters, and CeeDee Lamb has been one of the most consistent receivers in the league since he was drafted back in 2020. He's made the Pro Bowl every single year over the last five years, and has over 1,000 receiving yards in every single year of his NFL career after his rookie season (935).

Lamb is the NFL equivalent of a "five-tool" player at the receiver position. He has elite size, speed, hands (although he will drop some), route running ability, and body control. If you put the ball near him, he can make incredible plays look easy.

4. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions

The one word that consistently comes to mind when I think of Amon-Ra St. Brown is "trustworthy". This is a player at the wide receiver position you wouldn't exactly pick out of a lineup when it comes to his size, speed, and physical traits.

That's why those are only part of the equation.

What Amon-Ra St. Brown lacks in Calvin Johnson-like measurables, he more than makes up for with his elite ability to get open, create after the catch, and seemingly make every play. In five NFL seasons, he's missed just two games, which is one of the best traits you can have as a player. He's available.

On top of his weekly availability, he has never been targeted less than 119 times in a season. To earn that type of target share as a rookie in the NFL is wild, but St. Brown's ability to create offense every time he gets the ball has earned him that kind of inclusion in the gameplan.

He was top five in the NFL last season in total receiving yards (1,401 yards), touchdowns (11), and yards after the catch (570).