It's not the easiest job in the world for an NFL front office to find a competent kicker, as it does truly seem like the overall kicking talent across the league has taken a hit in recent years. For the teams that have the best kickers in the NFL, they do whatever it takes to hold onto them and have clearly not had an issue paying them well.

As the training camp period of the offseason ramps up and rolls on, we've decided to give some attention to the kickers across the league, as it's definitely a position that is typically only getting attention when someone is doing their job poorly.

Let's power-rank the best kickers in the NFL ahead of the 2026 season, primarily using 2025 production as our basis.

NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the top kickers in the league ahead of 2026

8. Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks

Jason Myers had a strong season for the Seattle Seahawks in 2025. He was second in the NFL with 41 made field goals and was a strong 9/12 on field goals from 50 yards or more.

His longest was a 57-yard kick, and he also converted on 100 percent of his extra points attempts. In total, Myers kicked 48 field goals and 48 extra points, so he was busy and a pretty high-volume player.

7. Eddy Pineiro, San Francisco 49ers

Eddy Pineiro of the San Francisco 49ers actually made a higher percentage of his field goals than he did his extra points. Pineiro went a stellar 28/29 on field goals. He was 6/7 on kicks of 50 yards or more and had a long of 59 yards in 2025.

The 49ers had dealt with poor kicking for years, but did stumble into a good one in Pineiro. He was 34/38 on extra points and did all of his in just 14 games.

6. Cam Little, Jacksonville Jaguars

Cam Little comes in at No. 6 in our kicker power rankings. Little made the longest field goal in NFL history in 2025,, converting a 68-yard attempt. In total, Little went a modest, but solid 30/34 on field goal attempts, making 80 percent of his kicks from 50 yards or more.

Little clearly has the biggest leg in the NFL, and with games in this league consistently being decided by slim margins, Little's value is enormous. He also went a stellar 50/51 on extra points, so he was busy in that regard as well.

With the Jacksonville Jaguars having the offense they do, Little is likely to stay busy in 2026 and beyond.

Let's get into our top five kickers ahead of the 2026 season.