5. Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys

Brandon Aubrey has been excellent for the Dallas Cowboy. He comes in at the fifth spot in our kicker power rankings. Aubrey went 36/42 on field goals in the 2025 season. While his percentage was lower than you'd expect, at just 85.7 percent, he did attempt 17 field goals of 50 yards or more, which was the most in the NFL.

What's funny is that all of his misses in the 2025 season were in that 50+ yard range, so he converted everything else and was also a stellar 47/48 on his extra points.

4. Cameron Dicker, Los Angeles Chargers

Cameron Dicker was a Pro Bowler for the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2025 season and also owns the highest field goal percentage in the history of the NFL. He's made 93.5 percent of his kicks across his career thus far.

Dicker went 34/35 on his extra points, as he's nearly automatic at this point, and with the Chargers being a team that could win the AFC West this year, having an elite kicker to potentially decide games here and there is ideal.

3. Nick Folk, Atlanta Falcons

Nick Folk made 96.6 percent of his kicks in the 2025 season for the New York Jets. He went 28/29 on his kicks and converted all 22 of his extra points. All in all, Folk missed just one kick, which is wild.

Yes, he was not a high-voolue kicker, but consider he was on the Jets, a team that did not score much...

2. Will Reichard, Minnesota Vikings

Will Reichard was a first-team All-Pro kicker for the Minnesota Vikings in the 2025 season. Reichard was money last year, going 33/35 on his field goals and 31/1 on his extra point attempts.

His longest of the year was also 62 yards, which was the fifth-longest in the league last year. With the Vikings being in the loaded NFC North, having the best kicker is huge.

They actually quietly won nine games last year, and it's 100 percent possible for a potential playoff berth to come down to a made field goal - just take a look at the 2025 Baltimore Ravens.

1. Kai'imi Fairbairn, Houston Texans

Kai'imi Fairbairn comes in at No. 1 in our kicker power rankings approaching the 2026 season. He ledthe NFL with 44 made kicks in the 2025 season. He did it on 48 attempts, so he was an efficient 91.7 percent. He was also 100 percent on extra points, converting all 28 of those.

All four of missed field goals were in the 50+ range, but he was still a solid 9/13 on those kicks, as he made 100 percent of field goals less than 50 yards in distance.