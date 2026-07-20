NFL Power Rankings, 2026: Ranking the league's best offensive triplets

6. Josh Allen, James Cook, DJ Moore - Buffalo Bills

Another new trio on this list, the Buffalo Bills make an appearance, as Josh Allen is one of the most dynamic players of this generation, and he now has a new wide receiver in DJ Moore, who has not had any troubles putting up 1,000-yard seasons during his NFL career.

Moore should quickly become Allen's top target, and James Cook is no slouch, either. Over the last two seasons, he's led the league in rushing touchdowns and in rushing yards, proving himself to be one of the best running backs in the NFL.

5. Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals lethal trio makes the list at No. 5. The Bengals haven't been to the playoffs since 2022, which feels insane to say, but it's the truth. Joe Burrow is flat-out excellent but has struggled to stay healthy.

He has had one of the best wide receiver duos in the NFL, though, with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Chase is an unquestioned top wide receiver in this league, and Higgins profiles perfectly as that high-end No. 2 option to take the heat off Chase sometimes.

You could argue that Chase Brown, their running back, deserves a nod here, but I believe Higgins is the better player, and he's done it for longer, too.

4. Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, Zay Flowers - Baltimore Ravens

The duo of Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry could go down in all-time history with how productive they both are as rushers, but Zay Flowers also deserves some attention. Flowers has two-straight seasons of 1,000 yards and now has 3,128 yards over three seasons.

While not as physically imposing as other wide receivers on this list, his production is unquestionable and helps the Baltimore Ravens make this list.

3. Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens - Dallas Cowboys

I went with two wide receivers for the Dallas Cowboys and not Javonte Williams, as CeeDee Lamb has been one of the more productive wide receivers in the NFL since entering the league, and George Pickens had the best season of his career in 2025.

Pickens is, perhaps, the most athletic player at his position in the NFL and has a catch radius that no other player has. The Cowboys' wide receiver duo is the best in the league, as both eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark in 2025.

Dak Prescott holds it all together. He's an elite pocket passer and has been playing at a high level for years. His ability to win at the line of scrimmage is really what makes him so special.

2. Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown - Detroit Lions

Coming in at No. 2 in our power rankings, the Detroit Lions make an appearance. Jared Goff puts up 4,000 yard seasons with ease, and both Jahmyr Gibbs and Amon Ra St. Brown have racked up a ton of yards in their careers so far. What makes Gibbs stick out so much is his ability to get into the end zone and also factor in as a receiver.

St. Brown is a sheer volume target with reliable hands, having amassed over 6,000 yards in his five seasons in the NFL. St. Brown has caught 73.7 percent of his career targets, and, according to Pro Football Reference, as a passer rating of 111.7 when targeted during his career.

1. Matthew Stafford, Kyren Williams, Puka Nacua - Los Angeles Rams

I feel like this ranking should not be a surprise. Stafford is the reigning MVP, Kyren Williams is a running back with multiple 1,000-yard seasons, and Puka Nacua actually has the highest per-game yard average in NFL history through three seasons.

Right now, the Los Angeles Rams are simply in a tier of their own, as this team also led the league in scoring last year, so they proved it on the field.