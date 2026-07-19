NFL Power Rankings, 2026: Ranking teams with the most on the line this year

There are a slew of teams in the NFL that surely feel the pressure for the 2026 NFL Season, but as we know, only one team can win the Super Bowl. Kind of coming out of nowhere, the Seattle Seahawks won 14 regular season games in the 2025 NFL Season and danced their way to the Super Bowl.

Heading into last year, the Seahawks really didn't have a lot on the line and weren't really in a make-or-break season. That is not the case for a handful of teams as training camps across the NFL slowly begin for the 2026 season.

In fact, we power-ranked the teams that appear to have the most on the line for the 2026 season. Let's get started.

Power-ranking teams with the most on the line in the 2026 NFL Season

6. Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals have now missed the playoffs three years in a row, which does not feel real. Joe Burrow's prime years are flying back, and you can tell the front office felt some pressure this offseason, as they revamped the defensive side of the ball in an obvious effort to shore up that unit, as it's been among the worst in the league recently.

If the Bengals, with another year of prime Burrow, miss the playoffs, the franchise could crumble, and I almost wonder how much longer Burrow would put up with the non-playoff seasons before wanting out. We have seen top quarterbacks get dealt before, so it'd not be the most shocking thing ever. With how good the quarterback and offense are, the Bengals have to get the defense right and get back into the playoffs.

5. Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos were tied with Seattle and New England for the most wins in the regular season in 2025. The Broncos were also clearly in a Super Bowl window and likely would have made it had Bo Nix not broken his ankle in the AFC Divisional Round.

At that point, the Broncos season was essentially over, and in today's NFL, Super Bowl windows can close just as quickly as they open. Denver also added wide receiver Jaylen Waddle this offseason in an effort to give Nix a much-needed weapon at the wide receiver position.

All in all, the Broncos were on pace to make the Super Bowl before it was all taken away, so the pressure has to be insanely high. Nix is also eligible for a contract extension following the 2026 seasons, so Denver won't always have their stud quarterback on a rookie deal.