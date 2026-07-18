NFL Power Rankings, 2026: Ranking the league's best QB/WR duos

Even with the running game making a comeback in the NFL in recent years, being able to throw the ball all over the place is hugely important, as the most prolific quarterbacks and wide receivers in the NFL tend to be on the best offenses most years.

It's really not a coincidence, either. With training camp slowly but surely starting across the league, now is a perfect time to better look at the offenses across the NFL for the 2026 NFL Season, a year that promises to be filled with drama.

Let's power-rank the best QB/WR duos in the league right now. What we'll do here is base our rankings on total talent among the duo and 2025 production.

Power-ranking the best QB/WR duos in the NFL for the 2026 season

10. Bo Nix and Jaylen Waddle, Denver Broncos

We'll start thinks off with No. 10, Bo Nix and Jaylen Waddle of the Denver Broncos. Waddle and Nix are a new duo, as the Broncos swung a major deal for the former Miami Dolphins wide receiver.

In his first three years in the NFL, Waddle had no issue crossing the 1,000-yard mark, but he's failed to hit that mark in 2024 and 2025, but many have attributed that to poor quarterback play, which could be the case. Still, though, Waddle has at least 1,000 receiving yards in 60 percent of his NFL seasons thus far, and Nix is an ascending quarterback who loves the big play and late-game heroics.

Waddle did still finish with 910 yards and six touchdowns for the Dolphins in 2025, so it is absolutely reasonable to think that he'll have no issue hitting 1,000 yards for what would be the fourth time in six seasons.

9. Josh Allen and DJ Moore, Buffalo Bills

Another new addition, Josh Allen and DJ Moore come in at No. 9 in our power rankings. Moore fell out of favor a bit with the Chicago Bears in the 2025 season, only finishing with 682 yards and six touchdowns. However, Moore has had zero issues hitting the 1,000-yard mark in previous seasons.

He's been a productive player his entire career and is now getting to catch passes from one of the most prolific quarterbacks in the NFL. Allen's passing production, at least touchdown pass wise, as actually declined each year since 2020, but Allen is 100 percent capable of feeding a No. 1 WR the ball time and time again, so expect Moore to have 1,000 yards for Buffalo this year.

At the same time, the Bills wide receiver room is still a bit shaky, so Allen is likely needing to feed Moore the ball frequently, but the team was among the best in the league last year without Moore in the picture.