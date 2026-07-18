NFL Power Rankings, 2026: Ranking the league's best QB/WR duos

4. Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions

Coming in at No. 4 in our power rankings, Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown headline the Detroit Lions high-octane offense. It helps that Goff is one of the best passers in the NFL.

He's thrown no fewer than 29 touchdown passes over the past four seasons, and St. Brown has turned into his favorite target. He finished fifth in the NFL with 1,401 yards on 117 receptions, being targeted 172 times.

St. Brown is a high-volume wide receiver who is absolutely able to be that type of player. With the Lions being so efficient at throwing the ball all over the place, it helps that St. Brown is someone Goff can rely on for 6-10 receptions per game.

3. Sam Darnold and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks

Sam Darnold and Jaxon Smith-Njigba were a new duo for the 2025 NFL Season, and all this duo did was help the Seattle Seahawks win the Super Bowl. Smith-Njigba had a banner year, accomplishing just about everything possible, which included being named the Offensive Player of the Year.

He led the NFL with 1,793 receiving yards, averaging 105.5 yards per game. Darnold, while did struggle with 20 turnovers last year, has been able to throw the ball down the field better than most, and this gunslinger mentality works well with 'JSN' being such an explosive weapon.

There aren't many duos better thhan this one...

2. Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

You could argue that the duo of Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase is the best in the NFL, and I would not mind it. They come in at No. 2 in our power rankings for now, though. Chase played in 16 games in 2025, finishing with 125 receptions, 1,412 yards, and eight touchdowns. Burrow played in just eight games, so this duo takes a hit primarily for that.

The thing that is so unique with Chase is that he is the most complete wide receiver in the game if you ask me. He has the size, speed, route-running, and everything else you want in a top wide receiver. While his route-running may not be quite as defined as someone like Justin Jefferson, for example, it's still among the best.

Chase has been in the NFL for just five seasons but already has 520 receptions, 6,837 yard, and 54 touchdowns. If things go smoothly for Cincinnati in the coming years, there is a non-zero chance that Burrow and Chase both end up in the Hall of Fame.

1. Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua are our No. 1-ranked quarterback/wide receiver duo for the 2026 season. Nacua played in 16 games in 2025 but still finished with 1,715 yards, which was good for second in the NFL. He led receivers with 107.5 yards per game. The third-year receiver led the league in receptions and does have the luxury of playing with Stafford.

Stafford won the MVP award and is a future Hall of Famer. He's been one of the best quarterbacks of this generation and will not hesitate to feed the ball to his top targets. He's done this on an all-time level with previous teammates in Calvin Johnson and Cooper Kupp.

Nacua is definitely one of the more physically imposing wide receivers in the NFL. Through three seasons, he's amassed 4,191 yards and 19 touchdowns. His per-game average of 95.3 yards is also the best mark all-time at the moment. Nacua only recently turned 25 years old, and if Stafford sticks around for a couple more seasons, this duo could continue to put up insane numbers, and with Stafford being the quarterback for the best single-season yardage record (Johnson back in 2012), there is always a chance we see Nacua breaking that record in the future.