NFL Power Rankings, 2026: Ranking the league's best rosters as camps ramp up

5. Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions are loaded, notably fielding one of the league's best offenses most years. They sport one of the more talented groups of playmakers in the NFL in Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Jahmyr Gibbs, and Sam LaPorta.

The defense has left a lot of meat on the bone in recent years, but that has partly been due to mounting injuries. That side of the ball does have notable talent at all three phases, but that group simply has not been able to remain on the field consistently.

4. Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks just won the Super Bowl this year, sporting one of the more well-rounded teams in the league. Seattle did lose Kenneth Walker III and Riq Woolen in free agency, and both of those players were rock-solid, but on paper, Seattle is still elite.

The defense is as deep and as talented as any, and the offense is a laser show, as quarterback Sam Darnold is able to throw the ball down the field with ease. Jaxon Smith-Njigba is the go-to target there and was the league's best wide receiver last year.

I guess you could ask for another quality interior starter along the offensive line, and maye a depth wide receiver, but that's about it.

3. Houston Texans

The Houston Texans could vault to No. 1 in these rankings if quarterback CJ Stroud played like he did as a rookie. Stroud was arguably a top-5 quarterback during his rookie season. He's been rather average the past two seasons, but that doesn't take away from the overall idea here: Houston's roster is loaded.

General Manager Nick Caserio shored up the offensive line and added help at running back in the offseason, and he already had what was the league's best defense from 2025, but somehow found a way to improve that unit by drafting Kayden McDonald and signing Reed Blankenship.

2. Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos definitely embraced a run it back mentality this offseason, as the Broncos re-signed many of their own free agents and were actually at one point the last team in the NFL during free agency that had not signed an external free agent.

Denver added Jaylen Waddle via trade, which should thrust the offense into the next level, but the Broncos are just oozing with talent all over the place, notably along the offensive line, defensive line, and in the secondary, and they did win 14 games last year, so it proves the roster is elite.

1. Los Angeles Rams

Adding Myles Garrett, Trent McDuffie, and Jaylen Watson this offseason, the Los Angeles Rams simply took a major step this offseason and separated themselves from the rest. The Rams made a trio of aggressive moves this offseason, and this team already had the top scoring offense in the league in 2025.

Not only that, but Matthew Stafford won the MVP award, Kyren Williams was again a 1,000-yard receiver, and Puka Nacua was his normal elite self. All in all, the Rams don't have a notable weakness, and also might not have a weakness, period.

It would be quite the shock if they didn't win the Super Bowl this year, and that does go to prove just how loaded this group is.