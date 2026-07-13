NFL Power Rankings, 2026: Updated AFC QB rankings as training camps loom

5. Drake Maye, New England Patriots

I've actually bumped Drake Maye down from where I would usually have him, as he really only has one season of proving himself at the position. The New England Patriots also had an easier schedule last year, so this could have been an instance of Maye being dealt the perfect hand.

It would be nice if Maye could sustain some sort of decently high level of play for another year so we can see that he is actually one of the best in the NFL. I bet Maye is every bit of the player we saw in 2025, but doing it for more than one year is needed here.

4. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes' 2025 season was cut short due to the torn ACL he suffered against the Los Angeles Chargers, and his counting stats just haven't been special the past few seasons. Mahomes isn't declining or anything, but this three-year stretch hasn't been the Mahomes of old.

Yes, he won a Super Bowl in 2023, but 2024 and 2025 have been forgettable seasons. Mahomes should still be looked at as one of the best in the NFL, though. He's proven that for years.

3. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow simply needs to stay on the field. That's really the one thing that has gone against him in his career thus far. The Cincinnati Bengals, though, hadn't really done Burrow many favors with offseason moves, or lack thereof, but this offseason felt different.

Burrow is simply an elite, high-end passer when healthy, and now that this Bengals team does feel a bit balanced, we could see Burrow playing out of his mind, staying on the field, and perhaps leading the team into another deep playoff run.

2. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

The best dual-threat quarterback of all-time, Lamar Jackson's style of play has made him more vulnerable to injuries, and 2025 was another one of those years where he was banged up. However, he's a two-time MVP, should have won a third MVP in 2024, and has been among the best players in the league for the majority of his career. Let's not overthink this.

1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen's passing touchdown totals have actually decreased each year since 2020, which I find interesting, but Allen continues to be the best of the best. Sure, his passing stats didn't jump off the page in 2025, but his elite production as a runner puts him in the same class as Jackson - one of one players and perhaps future Hall of Famers.