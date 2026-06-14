NFL Power Rankings: AFC biggest winners and losers after 2026 OTAs

WIth OTAs and some minicamps wrapping up around the NFL, we're all one step closer to football being officially back.

Although teams have yet to even put the pads on, there have been plenty of major developments all around the league -- good and bad -- as teams hit the field for OTAs and got their first chance to see how different rosters look on the field versus how they look on paper.

And the month of June has already been full of intrigue for teams across the AFC. We got the month started with a blockbuster trade featuring the reigning AFC Champion New England Patriots, who ended up being one of the biggest "winners" of OTAs.

Our latest NFL Power Rankings are going to take a look at the biggest winners and losers in the entire conference. Which teams are seeing their arrow pointing up after OTAs, and which ones are heading in the wrong direction?

NFL Power Rankings: Patriots among biggest AFC winners after 2026 OTAs

16. Miami Dolphins: Loser

The unfortunate reality of rankings like this is that there have to be some losers. The Dolphins are such a young team, and they are already making it clear that they're very self aware of their situation going into this season. Nobody is mistaking the Dolphins for a Super Bowl contender right now, but developments like our friends at Phin Phanatic pointed out are not great for even this point in the offseason.

According to some out at Dolphins OTAs, the team's pass rushers are failing to stand out early on. That is both unsurprising and disappointing. It's not surprising because the closer you are to the ball, the harder it is to evaluate without pads on. It's disappointing because, even without pads on, a core player like Chop Robinson is failing to make an impression entering a crucial year.

The Dolphins need the benefit of the doubt as they build this thing out, but it's clear based on anyone who was able to be at their practices this offseason: This is a rebuilding team.

15. Cleveland Browns: Loser

As great as the Myles Garrett trade was for the Los Angeles Rams, the Cleveland Browns waved the proverbial white flag by making that deal. Even though we loved the return the Browns got in the trade, moving on from a player like Myles Garrett is a clear sign of where the organization believes it's at right now.

There's some value to self-awareness, but there is also the harsh reality that the Browns are once again entering an evaluation year of the roster without a clear QB of the future anywhere in sight.

With or without Garrett, that was true. But trading away the best defensive player in football is an admission that this year isn't the year, even before it gets started.

On top of it all, Harold Fannin Jr. missed all of OTAs for an undisclosed reason. That's at least slightly concerning at this point.