NFL Power Rankings: AFC North rankings following Steelers' major trades

The Pittsburgh Steelers have gotten busy this offseason. Let's power rank the AFC North following their major trades.

I guess you have to hand it to the Steelers for at least trying? Omar Khan, their GM, clearly feels the need to wheel and deal, and perhaps he can feel the pressure from ownership to field a winning team. The recent moves Pittsburgh made probably won't be enough to win the division, but they can surely hang around in 2025.

It's a totally different story when the playoffs begin, as it's been close to 10 years since the Steelers last won in the postseason. Let's power rank the AFC North following the Steelers major trades.

AFC North Rankings: Steelers still far away from the top

4. Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns are absolutely the worst team in the AFC North, and they honestly might end up being one of the worst teams in the NFL in 2025. The QB room is a disaster, but with them having acquired a 2026 first-round pick, you'd have to think they plan on making a major QB move next April.

It's going to be another year to forget for the Browns.

3. Cincinnati Bengals

People probably think the Cincinnati Bengals are better than they actually are - neither Trey Hendrickson nor Shemar Stewart have their contracts, and without one or both on the field, their already terrible defense would be a lot worse. Furthermore, this team has needed better guards for years now, so the OL is an issue.

The Bengals are a top-heavy team and probably should have reconsidered the massive extension they gave to Tee Higgins. Cincy is comfortably third in the AFC North.

2. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers aren't going to make much noise in the playoffs if they get there, but their roster isn't terrible and they did at least make an attempt to add some players this offseason. While guys like Darius Slay and Jalen Ramsey are aging and not who they used to be, the additions don't mean nothing.

DK Metcalf is a good player, and Aaron Rodgers did throw for 28 touchdowns last year. Pittsburgh should be in line for yet another nine or 10-win season, and with how the AFC North is shaping up, they are the second-best team in the division.

1. Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens are probably laughing at just how dysfunctional some of their rivals are. Coming in at first in our power rankings, the Ravens, deep down, probably only care about the postseason, as this team has dominated in the regular season for years now.

Having not won multiple playoff games since 2012, the time is now for Baltimore to make a run. They're the best team in the AFC North for 2025.