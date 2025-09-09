NFL Playoff Picture, 2025: Updated odds following Week 1 action

So much can change between now and when the playoffs actually begin, but we've got some updated playoff odds following Week 1.

The playoff picture really doesn't start to get into shape until much later in the season, but it's never a bad thing to take an early look at it. Many teams that started out 0-1 will find a way into the playoffs, and many teams that started 1-0 won't end up getting in.

That's the beauty of Week 1 - it can sometimes be very misleading. Well, we've got some playoff odds courtesy of ESPN, and some of the teams on these lists might shock you.

Updated playoff odds following Week 1 action in 2025

ESPN has its Football Power Index that they use to calculate various playoff odds. Let's dive into each conference and the best odds to make the postseason.

AFC

Buffalo Bills - 90% chance to make the playoffs

Baltimore Ravens - 83%

Los Angeles Chargers - 77%

Kansas City Chiefs - 60%

Indianapolis Colts - 59%

Cincinnati Bengals - 55%

Denver Broncos - 52%

Unsurprisingly, the Buffalo Bills currently have the best chance to make the playoffs in the AFC. It was their major win over the Baltimore Ravens that helps out here. The Ravens and Chargers are the only other teams in the AFC with a percentage over 60%. The Bengals and Broncos round-out the top-7, coming in at just over 50%.

One major thing that holds the Broncos and Bengals back is other high-end teams in their division, as both squads are absolutely good enough to win the AFC West and AFC North. The only surprising team in here is the Indianapolis Colts. Their Week 1 win and the Houston Texans Week 1 loss has the AFC South looking a little wonky.

NFC

Philadelphia Eagles - 80% chance to make the playoffs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 79%

Green Bay Packers - 78%

San Francisco 49ers - 76%

Los Angeles Rams - 67%

Washington Commanders - 63%

Minnesota Vikings - 54%

There are a lot of familiar faces in the NFC playoff picture through Week 1 of the 2025 NFL Season. Every team in the top-7 here won in Week 1, so it's no surprise that they're listed here. The Eagles, Buccaneers, Packers, and 49ers all have chances of at least 76%, but given how unstable San Fran is with their injuries, this is a team that could drop.

Every single one of these teams have also made the playoffs since 2023 or 2024, so this picture may not change all that much when it's Week 18.