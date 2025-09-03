NFL Power Rankings: AFC rankings feature new faces climbing the ladder

As the 2025 NFL Season creeps closer, let's check out how the AFC stacks up with each other.

The regular season begins on Thursday with the Cowboys and Eagles squaring off, but the AFC does not see action until Friday with the Chiefs and Chargers playing in Brazil. The AFC could be a deep conference in the 2025 NFL Season, as there is young QB talent everywhere.

We've once again ranked the AFC as the 2025 NFL Season arrives.

New faces are climbing the ladder in the AFC

16. Tennessee Titans

With a massive unknown at QB and a bottom-tier roster, the rebuilding Tennessee Titans are last in our AFC power rankings, but they've got nowhere to go but up!

15. New York Jets

Justin Fields is a known commodity, but not a good one. The Jets are going to struggle in 2025 due to the below-average passing ability from Fields and the first-year coaching staff. This team has a chance to be frisky in 2026, but the playoffs feel two years away at the earliest.

14. Cleveland Browns

On paper, and I might regret saying this, the Cleveland Browns have a formidable team, but it's the QB position that has been a thorn in their side the past few seasons. Due to that giant issue, they aren't going to be a factor, but playing spoiler is on the table.

13. Indianapolis Colts

The Colts' roster is capable of winning the AFC South, but the QB position is what brings them down, as neither Daniel Jones nor Anthony Richardson are the answer, and it's simply going to be a long season for this franchise.

12. Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are going to be a bad football team in 2025. This roster is hollow at best and missing a ton of talent on the defensive side of the ball, especially. Geno Smith is an average QB on a good day, and this team just isn't very special at much of anything.

11. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars could be a frisky team in 2025 if Liam Coen can unlock the offense, but the roster is missing talent on both sides of the ball, so first-year GM James Gladstone definitely has his work cut out for him.

10. Miami Dolphins

If nothing else, the Miami Dolphins could again have a high-flying offense, but the rest of the roster is a massive question mark.

9. New England Patriots

Slowly rising up our power rankings, the New England Patriots are better than you think and will probably jump a spot or two by the time the 2025 season is over.