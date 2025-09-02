NFL Power Rankings: Rookie QB rankings approaching Week 1 of 2025 season

Week 1 of the 2025 NFL Season is nearly here, so let's begin our rookie quarterback power rankings.

As of now, heading into Week 1, only one rookie QB is slated to start, as Cam Ward was the first overall pick and was likely going to be the starter for the Titans ever since being drafted. There are other rookie passers who are slated to be backups, and a few others are slated to be third-stringers.

We power ranked the loaded rookie QB class last year during the 2024 NFL Season, and we've got it ready to go for the 2025 NFL Season, so let's get into it.

Power ranking the rookie QB class approaching Week 1

6. Jalen Milroe, Seattle Seahawks

Jalen Milroe is currently the third-string quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks, but it would not shock me if he managed to be the backup as season's end. Seattle signed Sam Darnold in free agency, but the contract they gave him is really just a one-year deal they can easily rip up after the season.

The ideal plan seems to be to deploy Milroe in certain packages on offense while trying to develop him behind the scenes. The rookie QB might be in line to get some starts in the 2026 NFL Season.

5. Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland Browns

Shedeur Sanders is the third-string QB for the Cleveland Browns, and he's not the only rookie QB in the Browns' QB room. Joe Flacco is obviously the starting QB, but that might not last for long, as both Sanders and Dillon Gabriel could be in line to see some action near the end of 2025, as the Browns are trying to find a long-term answer at the position. Sanders is fifth in our rookie QB power rankings.

4. Dillon Gabriel, Cleveland Browns

Dillon Gabriel earned the backup job for the Browns and could hear his name called a lot earlier than expected in 2025 if Joe Flacco struggles, which feels likely. Gabriel is fourth in our QB rankings.