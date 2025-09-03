NFL Power Rankings: AFC rankings feature new faces climbing the ladder

8. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers seemed to have gotten better this offseason, but their standing in the AFC didn't change, and that's really only something Pittsburgh can do. Aaron Rodgers is going to be a one-year rental for them, and the franchise will then find themselves in the same exact situation they were in before Rodgers signed. Until Pittsburgh gets a franchise QB settled, they won't make much noise in the conference.

7. Los Angeles Chargers

It's not really a slam dunk that the LA Chargers got better in the 2025 NFL Offseason, and Rashawn Slater being out for the year is going to hurt that entire offense. LA has a high floor if nothing else, and the playoffs feel likely, but this is a Wild Card team without question.

6. Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals did get better on both sides of the ball this offseason, so you have to give them credit for that. Key offensive additions like Noah Fant and Dalton Risner will boost the unit that much more, and getting Trey Hendrickson under contract was an awesome late-offseason event. Overall, Cincy could be a contender once again, but they've kind of buried themselves a bit in the AFC.

5. Houston Texans

We could see the worst offensive line in the NFL in 2025 with the Houston Texans. If that OL can come together, they'll be a contender, but it doesn't feel likely. If nothing else, the defense could keep this team afloat.

4. Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos have added a ton of talent in the 2025 NFL Offseason and are creeping closer toward the Big 3 teams in the conference. On paper, this might be a top-5 team in the NFL, and if Denver rose a spot or two in these power rankings, it would not be a surprise.

3. Kansas City Chiefs

Winning the AFC three years in a row, the Chiefs are third in our power rankings, as the roster is weaker than it's been in recent years, and Patrick Mahomes hasn't been all that productive over the past couple of seasons.

2. Buffalo Bills

Arguably the best team in the, the Buffalo Bills again fell short in the playoffs. What has to change for them to get over the hump?

1. Baltimore Ravens

Maybe the best roster in the NFL, the Baltimore Ravens are first in our AFC power rankings ahead of the regular season.