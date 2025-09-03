NFL Predictions: Predicting all 14 playoff teams and Super Bowl LX matchup

The 2025 NFL season is set to kick off with the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles playing host to the Micah Parsons-less Dallas Cowboys, and the quest for Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara will be officially underway.

With the season about to get started, we've got one last chance to call our shots and look into the proverbial crystal ball. Which teams are making the playoffs this year? Who will be facing off in this year's Super Bowl?

We're going to make one last set of predictions for all 14 playoff teams as well as which teams will take each other on for a Lombardi at Levi's Stadium next February.

Final NFL predictions: All 14 playoff teams and Super Bowl LX Matchup

AFC Predictions

Division Champions

AFC North: Baltimore Ravens

AFC South: Houston Texans

AFC West: Denver Broncos

AFC East: Buffalo Bills

You've got to call your shot somewhere, and this year feels like as good of a year as any to project a bit of a backslide from the Kansas City Chiefs. Generally, what goes up must come down. The Chiefs have been an unstoppable force in the AFC West for the majority of the last decade, but that can't last forever.

The Denver Broncos seem to be a pretty trendy pick over the Los Angeles Chargers to unseat the Chiefs this year in the AFC West. It would probably take at least 12 or 13 wins, but the Broncos have one of the more balanced rosters in the NFL.

AFC Wild Card Teams

Kansas City Chiefs

Cincinnati Bengals

Pittsburgh Steelers

Last year, we had three teams make the playoffs from the AFC West. This year, we've got three teams from the AFC North. The Cincinnati Bengals narrowly missed out on the postseason last year because their defense was atrocious for much of the season. But even with a poor defense, they went on a run late in the year and almost climbed all the way back in. This year, they'll build themselves a bit of a margin.

The Steelers just feel inevitable at 10 wins, which will put pressure on everyone else. The Los Angeles Chargers are the lone AFC team replaced from last year's playoff squads in this projection.