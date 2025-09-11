NFL power rankings: AFC South rankings following a shocking Week 1

The AFC South does not look right at the moment. Let's rank the division following a wild Week 1,

All things considered, the AFC South isn't projected to be a very good division in the 2025 NFL Season, and that's mainly because of the QB talent overall. Trevor Lawrence, Cam Ward, and Daniel Jones are all still unknowns at this point in time.

And we're not even 100% sure if CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans will be all that great in 2025. There were some surprises in the division in Week 1, so we've power ranked the division as Week 2 approaches.

Power ranking the AFC South following Week 1 action

4. Tennessee Titans (0-1)

For a time there, it looked like the Tennessee Titans could have stolen a game against the Denver Broncos. That matchup did have 'trap game' written all over it, but the overwhelming defensive talent that Denver has was too much for Cam Ward and the offense to overcome.

Furthermore, the weapons on offense just aren't that special. Defensively, though, this unit could be something, so by the time the end of the season rolls around, we could be talking about Tennessee a lot differently than we are right now.

However, it's still early, and this team has not proven anything, so they're last in our AFC South power rankings.

3. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-0)

The Carolina Panthers are arguably the worst team in the NFL, so I don't want to put too much in this Jaguars' win, but a win is a win. The Jags have evaded success for years, as the Trevor Lawrence era has just not gotten off the ground much at all.

However, I would not argue if you said that he's not been as good as advertised coming into the NFL. There is still a ton of work for this franchise to do, as they are third in our AFC South power rankings approaching Week 2.