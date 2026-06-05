NFL Power Rankings: Best non-1st-round rookie on every AFC North team

One of the best parts of the NFL offseason, no matter how good or bad your favorite team is expected to be, is the idea that you can find diamonds in the rough on your roster.

You never know when the next great NFL Draft steal is going to emerge, but making a first impression is critical. Rookies around the NFL have a chance to start making a name for themselves right away,

We're going to take a deeper look at some of the players who have a chance to be those diamonds in the rough for every AFC North team in 2026. This is set up to be one of the most competitive divisions in the NFL, with the Bengals and Ravens both looking to bounce back after down years, and the Steelers trying to defend their division crown.

These new NFL Power Rankings will look at some of our favorite non-1st-round rookies for each AFC North team, and try to predict which ones will have the biggest impact in 2026.

NFL Power Rankings: Every AFC North team's best draft pick taken after the 1st round

4. Baltimore Ravens: Elijah Sarratt, wide receiver

The Baltimore Ravens took a couple of really intriguing wide receivers after the first round of this year's draft: USC's Ja'Kobi Lane and Indiana's Elijah Sarratt. Although Lane was the higher pick between the two, Sarratt might be the best equipped to make an impact early on.

Sarratt was a favorite weapon this past year at Indiana for Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza, racking up 65 receptions, 830 yards, and a team-leading 15 touchdown catches. At 6-foot-3, 210 pounds, Sarratt is not exactly that most athletic receiver in this class -- a big reason why he lasted to Day 3 -- but he's got great hands and is a reliable target, especially on back shoulder fades and contested catch situations.

Even though he's built more like a traditional "X" receiver, Sarratt has the versatility to line up in the slot or on the outside. That versatility could get him a lot of early playing time.

3. Pittsburgh Steelers: Gennings Dunker, offensive line

We saw how in-demand Iowa Hawkeyes offensive linemen were in this year's NFL Draft. Center Logan Jones landed with the Chicago Bears in the 2nd round (57th overall) before Gennings Dunker went in the 3rd round and Beau Stephens in the 5th.

Kirk Ferentz knows how to coach these guys up at that program. You almost can't go a single year without the Hawkeyes producing at least one starting-caliber lineman.

And more than just being one of seven total Hawkeyes selected in this draft, Gennings Dunker is one of the nastiest and most physical players in the class. He has the ability to project as a tackle or guard at the next level, and that versatility will serve him well. He's going to come into the NFL far too technically sound and well-coached to be kept on the sideline for long. He'll be starting for the Steelers in no time.

2. Cincinnati Bengals: Tacario Davis, cornerback

We make a lot of mock drafts here at NFL Spin Zone, and Tacario Davis has appeared in a lot of them over the years. There was once a time when he appeared routinely in the 1st round of mock drafts while he was still at Arizona, but his NFL Draft stock took a major nosedive after the 2024 season. He played 2025 at Washington, and just seven games this past season, but still managed to get selected in the 3rd round by the Bengals.

And that could end up being one of the most worthwhile risks any team took on Day 2. The Bengals need Davis to be a steal from this year's draft class, because with his unique combination of size and athleticism, he could be a huge asset to their defensive backfield.

You just don't see many cornerbacks coming out with 33-34 inch arms. Davis's length is a huge asset in his favor and he knows how to make plays on the ball.

1. Cleveland Browns: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, safety

For the majority of the 2026 offseason, Emmanuel McNeil-Warren was considered a 1st-round safety. The Browns stole him in the 2nd round, and he could have a role for them immediately.

McNeil-Warren is 6-foot-4, 201 pounds, and plays all over the formation with a ton of physicality to his game overall. He is obviously capable of playing a deep free safety role, but one of the best ways the Browns can deploy him right away is by having him roaming around more in the box or even playing a big slot role on their defense.

He had nine forced fumbles at the college level and knows how to jar the ball loose.