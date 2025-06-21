NFL Power Rankings: Best WR duos in the league ranked for the 2025 season

3. Justin Jefferson & Jordan Addison - Minnesota Vikings

Justin Jefferson is the best wide receiver in the NFL and is honestly on a Hall of Fame pace through the first five seasons of his NFL career. Jefferson is on pace to hit the 10,000-yard mark about halfway through the 2026 NFL Season, which is flat-out insane. He just turned 26 years old and is a four-time Pro Bowler.

Jordan Addison is also one of the better WR2s in the NFL and does have a difficult job playing next to Jefferson. Addison is just 23 years old and has caught 19 touchdowns through the first two seasons of his career. A first-round pick back in the 2023 NFL Draft, Addison is also entering a crucial third year, as he would be eligible for a contract extension following the 2025 NFL Season.

The duo of Jefferson and Addison is among the best in the NFL. They come in at third in our power rankings.

2. AJ Brown & DeVonta Smith - Philadelphia Eagles

Now a Super Bowl-winning WR duo, AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith is arguably the best duo in the NFL. With the Eagles having a below-average passer in Jalen Hurts, you have to wonder how much production has been left out on the field because of that.

Eagles GM Howie Roseman has found a way to pay both Brown and Smith, so there is reason to believe that they aren't going anywhere anytime soon. Brown is a three-time Pro Bowler who has caught 446 receptions for 7,026 yards in his first six years in the NFL, getting traded to the Eagles from the Titans a few years ago.

DeVonta Smith has 4,011 yards through his first four years in the NFL. Smith is a no. 1 wide receiver himself, as this duo ranks second in the NFL for the 2025 season.

1. Ja'Marr Chase & Tee Higgins - Cincinnati Bengals

Ja'Marr Chase led the NFL in receptions, yards, and touchdowns in 2024 with the Cincinnati Bengals, and Tee Higgins was able to haul in 73 receptions for 911 yards in 12 games. This duo is the best in the NFL, and the only knock I can see is Tee Higgins having trouble staying on the field, as he's played in just one full season in his career and has played in just 24 regular season games since the start of the 2023 NFL Season.

Despite that, Higgins has averaged 1,116 yards and eight touchdowns over a 17-game season, and Chase has made the Pro Bowl in each season of his NFL career. The Bengals duo is first in our power rankings.