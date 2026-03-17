NFL Power Rankings: Biggest risers and fallers after first week of NFL Free Agency

28. New York Jets

The Jets probably have too much talent to get the #1 pick in next year’s draft, so they must be banking on the fact that next year’s quarterback class is going to be a lot deeper than this year’s or even last year’s. Geno Smith can lead them to the promised land. It’s been an interesting offseason already for the Jets, and you can tell that even without long-term plans at the QB position (so far), the pressure to win is there for Aaron Glenn.

27. Las Vegas Raiders

It was already shaping up to be a really strong offseason for the Raiders in 2026, but then the Maxx Crosby trade fell through, and he recommitted himself to the organization. Now, the Raiders have gone from having a really good offseason to potentially a great offseason, and we’ll see how quickly Fernando Mendoza can adapt at the next level. Klint Kubiak’s offense will be kind to him, and he has some easy buttons on offense in Ashton Jeanty and Brock Bowers.

26. New York Giants

The hiring of John Harbaugh should elevate the Giants significantly, but this team has serious injury issues now and going forward that can’t be ignored. Obviously, Jaxson Dart’s play style makes him more susceptible, but Malik Nabers is in recovery mode, and it sounds like the Giants are really not sure about Cam Skattebo going forward. Luckily, this Giants defense looks strong, and with Harbaugh coaching this team, they should take a massive step forward.

25. Tennessee Titans

I don’t know that anyone has taken a bigger leap forward this offseason than the Tennessee Titans. From the coaching changes to the uniforms, and now NFL Free Agency, this team has made so many substantial changes that they will literally not look the same in 2026. Cam Ward’s progression is a huge X-factor, but with Robert Saleh coaching up that revamped defense, this Titans team is an early candidate to go from worst to first in my book.