NFL Power Rankings: Biggest risers and fallers ahead of mandatory minicamp

12. Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers are an extremely talented team overall, but they have some weaknesses that could be exposed in a hurry this coming season. The Packers need someone like Lukas Van Ness to emerge off the edge, because they didn’t make any substantial additions there. They already haven’t done enough over the last two years at cornerback and they just cut Jaire Alexander. How is this team going to look in the secondary with both Alexander and former first-round pick Eric Stokes officially out of the building?

11. Washington Commanders

The more I think about their offseason in 2025, the less I really like the Commanders to duplicate their 2024 success. They didn’t exactly catch lightning in a bottle, but with one of the worst groups of edge rushers in the league and a defensive line in transition overall, I think the Commanders might struggle more in 2025 than many expect. Jayden Daniels played out of his mind last year and was clutch, and I do love the way GM Adam Peters fortified the offensive line with Laremy Tunsil and Josh Conerly Jr. coming in. We’re going to find out if that pass rush is a problem quickly.

10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers are not only running it back with one of the top passing attacks in the NFL, but they added one of the best receivers in the 2025 NFL Draft class in Emeka Egbuka. The offense is not a concern for the Bucs, but the defense needed help off the edge. It’s a huge question right now whether or not Haason Reddick is actually going to be able to be part of the solution there. But with the additions they’ve made and guys getting healthy after last season, the Bucs have one of the best rosters in the league.

9. Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos went from being sadsacks hamstrung with $85 million in dead cap from Russell Wilson alone to being in the playoffs and in the conversation among the best teams in the AFC. Sean Payton has transformed the franchise and Bo Nix has given them someone to build around, which they did this offseason. The Broncos crushed free agency, adding Dre Greenlaw, Evan Engram, Talanoa Hufanga, and perhaps soon JK Dobbins. This team is rising quickly and could be a problem in the AFC West.