Packers next move after cutting Jaire Alexander couldn't be more obvious

The Green Bay Packers made the shocking decision to cut ties with veteran cornerback Jaire Alexander, and they might not be done cleaning house in the month of June.

The Packers have a number of players on the roster who are in tough situations this offseasons, but nobody's status is more up in the air right now than wide receivers Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson. And considering Doubs was given a team-imposed suspension last season, his status bears monitoring over the course of the next handful of weeks.

Especially after the decision to cut Alexander, the Packers clearly are drawing a hard line in the sand these days, and it would be a little surprising if Doubs had a role with the team at all in 2025.

Packers need to trade WR Romeo Doubs after dumping Jaire Alexander

There probably won't be a more perfect opportunity to move on from Doubs than over the next month or so. The Pittsburgh Steelers have been sniffing around receivers since their George Pickens trade, and with Aaron Rodgers now signing a one-year deal to join the Steelers, Doubs makes even more sense for them.

The Packers have first-round receiver Matthew Golden in the mix along with third-round pick Savion Williams. They already had a great group of young receivers including Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks, and Christian Watson.

With Doubs and Watson in contract years, the Packers don't need to delay the inevitable. It's better for them to get the most value possible out of at least one of those guys, and Rodgers really took Doubs under his wing when Doubs was a rookie in Green Bay back in 2022. If the Steelers are already looking for receiver help, they might not have to look much further than Green Bay's roster.

The Packers didn't get any value for Alexander, so they'll be looking to make up for the lost assets somehow. Trading Doubs won't get them much more than a late Day 3 pick, maybe even a future pick swap, but it's a worthwhile deal to make at this point with Doubs's injury history and the young players they are going to want to get on the field.