We are now about one week down with training camp in the 2025 NFL Offseason. Let's crack open our latest NFL power rankings. Preseason action is honestly right around the corner, so actually football is on its way back.

It's been a long offseason without real football, but we won't have to wait much longer. NFL teams are now back in action with training camp, and we're now, for the most part, about a week into training camp, and there have already been some key storylines.

But with that said, there is still a lot that can happen between now and the start of the 2025 NFL Season. Let's try to sort through the entire mess with our latest NFL power rankings.

NFL Power Rankings: Biggest risers and fallers as training camp continues

32. New Orleans Saints

It's really hard to understand what the New Orleans Saints are trying to do in the 2025 NFL Season. I suppose if you are high on rookie QB Tyler Shough, that could be enough to buy into the team...

31. Cleveland Browns

With a dysfunctional QB room, the Cleveland Browns are going to be just that in the 2025 NFL Season, as it seems like Joe Flacco is the driver's seat to win the starting QB job, which is not a great situation. Cleveland is no. 31 in our power rankings.

30. Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans are going to take a little while to get going with Cam Ward. The offense is absolutely a work in progress, and Ward himself is definitely more on the raw side as a prospect. The Titans should not be super competitive in 2025.

29. New York Giants

Perhaps the most hilarious team in the NFL, the New York Giants are going to be a dumpster fire in 2025. Russell Wilson is going to fizzle out as their starter, and we may actually get to see some Jaxson Dart.