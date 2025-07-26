NFL Predictions: Predicting all 14 playoff teams and seeds for the 2025 season

Let's whip up some bold predictions and try to predict every single playoff team and their seed for the 2025 NFL Season. It's jjust not likely that the same 14 teams from 2024 are again in the playoffs in 2025. The league has a ton of parity, and with the way things have been trending this offseason, there will be some playoff shocks.

There could even be some shocking division winners as well. While we are still months away from the playoffs even beginning, that won't stop us from cracking open these predictions. The NFL expanded to a seven-team playoff set-up in either conference a few years ago.

Let's predict all 14 playoff teams and their seeds in the 2025 NFL Season.

Predicting all 14 playoff teams in the 2025 NFL Season

1. Buffalo Bills

With a pretty easy schedule in 2025 and a loaded roster, it'd be a shock if the Buffalo Bills didn't win a ton of games and capture a top-2 seed in the AFC.

2. Baltimore Ravens

It'll be another hugely successful regular season for the Baltimore Ravens, but the more important thing is if this team can make a deep playoff run...

3. Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos honestly have the best roster in the AFC West at this point and could ride the league's best defense, the league's best offensive line, and a potential massive year two leap from Bo Nix to capture the AFC West title for the first time since 2015.

4. Houston Texans

There really isn't another team close to the Houston Texans in the AFC South for 2025. Another fourth seed feels likely.

5. Kansas City Chiefs

With the Denver Broncos winning the AFC West, the Kansas City Chiefs could drop into the top Wild Card seed and have to go on the road in the postseason, which is rare.

6. Cincinnati Bengals

With Shemar Stewart now signed, you figure that they'll make one last effort to get a deal done with Trey Hendrickson. An improved defense could allow the Bengals to clinch a Wild Card seed in the AFC.

7. Los Angeles Chargers

Did the Los Angeles Chargers get all that much better this offseason? A playoff team, the Chargers may struggle to get out of the Wild Card seed.