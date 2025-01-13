NFL Power Rankings: Biggest risers and fallers throughout league after Wild Card

The Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs is nearly in the books with one more game to be played on Monday Night (Rams-Vikings). Teams around the league who fired coaches and general managers are in the full swing of interviewing prospective candidates and we even had the New England Patriots hire Mike Vrabel already over the weekend.

It’s now officially time to shift focus to the 2025 NFL Draft for all but a small handful of teams as the NFL Playoff field was whittled down on Saturday and Sunday and we have a lot of observations to get through for all 32 teams.

Who are the biggest risers and fallers in our latest NFL Power Rankings with so much happening early in the playoffs and offseason?

NFL Power Rankings: Biggest risers and fallers after Wild Card Weekend; Latest head coaching rumors

32. Cleveland Browns

The disaster of the Deshaun Watson situation for the Cleveland Browns got both worse and better recently as Watson re-tore his Achilles tendon which is a huge offseason storyline for this franchise.

It got worse because Watson re-tore his Achilles and will count over $72 million against the 2025 salary cap if the injury happened while Watson was doing team-sanctioned rehab work. It might get better because if Watson re-tore his Achilles because of his own carelessness, then the Browns might be eligible for some desperately needed financial recovery.

Either way, this team is a mess that needs cleaning up and until it starts to happen, we’re going to hold them here in the last spot. The Browns have no quarterback for 2025, they fired their offensive coordinator, they play in arguably the best/toughest division in football, and they have more money allocated to the 2025 salary cap than any other team in the NFL.

Good times in Cleveland.

31. Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans may have made a huge mistake firing general manager Ran Carthon this offseason despite what you may feel about him if you’re a Titans fan.

Tennessee clearly chose Carthon over Mike Vrabel last year and to fire Carthon without giving him an opportunity to reset at the quarterback position just feels odd. But patience is not an oft-practiced virtue in the NFL.

The Titans hold the #1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, so they’ve got that going for them. Other than that, this team needs work. They need a general manager and they’ve put themselves in a very weird situation with holes in the GM seat as well as at QB while deciding to retain head coach Brian Callahan.

The ownership in Tennessee obviously is still buying whatever Callahan is selling.