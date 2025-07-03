NFL Power Rankings: Predicting the 10 worst teams when the 2025 season ends

It's that time of year when hot takes are flying around. You've got to keep your head on a swivel.

The offseason is the time for bold predictions and optimism, but some fan bases have to face reality. There are NFL teams out there who are clearly rebuilding and reloading. There are teams with obviously horrible quarterback situations. There are teams whose rosters would need to completely shock the NFL world in order to make these kinds of inherently negative projections look bad.

We have to talk about this question, though: Who are legitimately the worst teams in the NFL right now?

There are plenty that look like they'll be bad this year, but everyone's got a clean slate to work with right now. Not that these teams should be packing it in already, but which NFL teams could end up being the 10 worst in 2025, and why?

NFL Power Rankings: Predicting the 10 worst teams for 2025 (ranked worst to best)

10. Cleveland Browns

When all is said and done this season, the Cleveland Browns will almost certainly be the worst team in the NFL. You never know what can happen when you get to the actual games, of course, and the Browns have done well with Joe Flacco in the past, but it would be a major shock if this Cleveland team was able to win more than two or three games.

If they're going to even play spoiler in more games than expected, the Browns are going to need their defensive line to really step up and take control of. games. They'll have to hope to win tight games with less than 30 total points on the board. That's just how it feels at this point with so much youth, question marks at quarterback, and an offensive line that's in rough shape.

9. New Orleans Saints

There is such a strange combination of things going on with this New Orleans Saints roster here in 2025. The Saints obviously have a lot of veteran talent on both sides of the ball, and you would think that would elevate the overall floor of this team for 2025.

The Saints are hoping that one of their young quarterbacks can hit, and that the offensive line can take a huge step forward this season. Kellen Moore is in his first year as an NFL head coach, and this is going to be an interesting group for him to manage.

Do the Saints have the worst roster in the NFL? No. Do they have the second-worst roster in the NFL? No. This projection is mostly about the quarterback position where New Orleans has a bunch of uninspiring options. But if one of them hits, they might be a dangerous team in the NFC South.