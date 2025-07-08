NFL Power Rankings: Biggest risers and fallers with training camp lurking

16. Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals might have to find a way each week to score 41 points, because their opponents may very well be able to hang 40 on them at any given time.

The Bengals have made tremendous and wise investments in their core players offensively. They’ve not only given Joe Burrow an unprecedented contract as the team’s franchise player, but they brought back his entire cast of supporting characters.

Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Mike Gesicki all got paid this offseason. The unfortunate reality for the Bengals is that there were casualties of that generosity. Namely, Trey Hendrickson, the team’s best defensive player.

At this point, there’s still time to figure it out, but the Bengals need Hendrickson back and they need the defensive play-calling of Al Golden to be substantially better than what Lou Anarumo previously brought to the table.

15. Pittsburgh Steelers

We can finally talk about the Pittsburgh Steelers with Aaron Rodgers definitively in the fold for 2025, and not just the hypothetical chance that they could sign him. Rodgers might be in for his very last ride in the NFL as a member of the Steelers, who obviously believe that the future Hall of Famer is a substantial upgrade over Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, who each got pretty good money elsewhere.

Rodgers played some underrated football after the Jets were already drifting into anonymity last year, so it’s not out of the realm of possibility to think that this team could make some noise.

Not only did they get Rodgers, but they got him DK Metcalf and Jonnu Smith to throw the ball to. Defensively, Jalen Ramsey is now in the mix. It would literally be the best possible roster in 2021. The Steelers are all in, we’ll just have to see how it all plays out.