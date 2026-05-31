NFL Power Rankings: Biggest roster weakness for every AFC West team in 2026

It's the middle of the offseason, which means it's time for hype videos coming out of OTAs and brimming optimism.

But even with the optimism that usually runs wild this time of year, the reality of roster weaknesses simply cannot be ignored. And for the teams in the AFC West, there's actually quite a bit in common.

The AFC West has been one of the best divisions in football over the past couple of seasons, and figures to get even better with all of the moves each of these teams made in the 2026 offseason. But there's no such thing as a perfect roster in the NFL, and all of the Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, and Raiders have potentially fatal flaws to deal with going into the meat of their offseason programs.

We're going to not only take a look at each of these teams' biggest weaknesses, but rank them in terms of their overall severity. The lower on this list, the worse the weakness is overall.

NFL Power Rankings: Every AFC West team's biggest weakness in 2026

4. Kansas City Chiefs: Offensive line

There might actually be a decent competition for what could have the distinction of being the Kansas City Chiefs' biggest roster weakness in 2026.

The Chiefs don't have a great group of wide receivers, made even worse by the Rashee Rice situation. At what point will the Chiefs' patience with Rice run out? They don't have a great group of receivers even with Rice, but his availability has been a huge concern.

And even with that in mind, it's still the offensive line that remains the biggest roster weakness for this team entering 2026. The Chiefs were really trying to hype up 1st-round pick Josh Simmons all of last offseason, but he had a mysterious in-season absence for personal reasons, and then was placed on season-ending IR with a wrist injury. His situation remains mysterious, as does the situation for the Chiefs at left guard where Kingsley Suamataia is still learning, and the right tackle position is now up for grabs with Jawaan Taylor gone.

Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith provide stability, but the Chiefs don't have the luxury of sleeping well at night because of their offensive line. And with Patrick Mahomes coming off of a major knee injury, that's not good.

3. Las Vegas Raiders: Wide receiver

Let's just take a quick inventory of the wide receiver position for the Las Vegas Raiders:

Tre Tucker

Jalen Nailor

Jack Bech

Dareke Young

Dont'e Thornton

Malik Benson

This might legitimately be the worst group of wide receivers in the entire NFL right now. That's not to say none of these guys can make plays, or that a high pick like Bech can't develop, but the current state of this group is rough.

And what's worse is that the Raiders might be breaking in a rookie quarterback whose top options in the passing game will be his tight end and running back.

You can't fix every roster issue in one offseason, but the Raiders could do better here. Maybe they will still try to add someone as the summer months roll along.