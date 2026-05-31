NFL Power Rankings: Biggest roster weaknesses for every AFC South team in 2026

The AFC South surprisingly turned out to be one of the most competitive and interesting divisions in football during the 2025 season, and we expect it to be even better entering 2026.

The offseason is a time of optimism, but also a time to really start putting each roster in the league under the proverbial microscope and determine what could end up being each team's fatal flaw.

We've seen AFC South teams make one bold move after another over these last two offseasons, and even though this is a division where it appears every team has the rare luxury of clarity at the quarterback position, there are other weaknesses on each roster that could end up sinking ships by season's end.

Our latest NFL Power Rankings are going to take a look at the biggest weakness for every team in the AFC South, and rank them in order of most signifncant (lowest on the list) to least (highest on the list).

NFL Power Rankings: Every AFC South team's biggest weakness in 2026

4. Tennessee Titans: Offensive Line

The Tennessee Titans do not have a completely bare cupboard when it comes to their offensive line, but this isn't exactly a unit you're going to write home about. It's also not really possible to completely overhaul your roster in just one or two offseasons.

But the offensive line is a unit that permeates the entire operation at the NFL level, and if the Titans don't have this group squared away, it will be detrimental to Cam Ward's progress entering his 2nd NFL season.

Left tackle Dan Moore Jr. barely cracked the top 64 of PFF's offensive tackle grades last season (62nd). JC Latham barely cracked the top 50 overall. But at least the Titans have invested in those guys and their development. The team's current projected starting right guard is Cordell Volson, who is coming over from a Bengals team that has been starved for competence on the offensive line as well. And he didn't play last year.

You can't help but think the Titans are playing with a bit of fire here.

3. Jacksonville Jaguars: Running back

The fact that the Jacksonville Jaguars let veteran running back Travis Etienne walk in free agency to the New Orleans Saints with seemingly no contest whatsoever could turn out to be an egregious mistake by general manager James Gladstone.

Etienne racked up 1,399 yards from scrimmage and 13 total touchdowns for the Jaguars last season, 7 coming as a runner and 6 as a receiver. His ability to impact the game on all three downs is going to have to be replaced by committee, and a lot of faith.

Bhayshul Tuten and Chris Rodriguez Jr. seem to be in line for the majority of the work at running back this coming season, but it's clear that the Jaguars are prioritizing Liam Coen's scheme over everything.

Even if Tuten ends up being awesome, the Jaguars have set themselves up to be just one injury away from having the worst stable of backs in the NFL.

2. Indianapolis Colts: Wide Receiver

The Indianapolis Colts, like some of their AFC South counterparts, are taking some leaps of faith this coming season with in-house players. And there's nothing inherently wrong with that strategy, so long as you have the luxury of time.

The Colts' current coaching staff, led by Shane Steichen, simply doesn't have that luxury right now.

The Colts traded away veteran receiver Michael Pittman Jr. this offseason, and really did nothing to replace him capably. Although they were able to get Alec Pierce back, the next time Pierce is a truly high-volume target will be the first at the NFL level. He's done an outstanding job of maximizing opportunities he's been given, but what happens when he's the focal point and defenses truly fixate on him?

There's pressure on Josh Downs this season, but the Colts lack depth at receiver they can truly rely on. You're always thinking about being "one injury away" in certain scenarios in the NFL, but this is one area the Colts would be in serious trouble if they lost one of their top two guys.

1. Houston Texans: Offensive Line (until proven otherwise)

Let's be real -- the Houston Texans don't really have many weaknesses on paper right now. There is no such thing as a perfect roster in the NFL, because every team has flaws and player development is not linear, but the Texans might be as close as you can get.

They've addressed every area of the team in significant ways. They have a mixture of youth and veteran experience on the offensive line, but it's also fair to say that unit is a bit of a melding pot with some risk mixed into the formula.

Aireontae Ersery is starting at left tackle for the Texans and struggled as a rookie, allowing 43 pressures and committing 11 penalties. The Texans brought in veterans Wyatt Teller and Braden Smith to shore up the starting lineup, as well as using a 1st-round pick on guard Keylan Rutledge. Any time you make that many changes, even if there is money or draft status attached to a player, there is risk involved.