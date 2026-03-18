NFL Power Rankings: Cowboys rise in NFC East rankings after strong free agency

The NFC East has been one of the more interesting divisions in football in recent years, and we could again see some wild action here in 2026. All four teams have been, to some degree, aggressive in free agency this year.

In many instances, that does work out, but sometimes, it simply does not. If all four teams reach their respective ceilings, we could see all four making the playoffs, which would be the first time that has happened since the NFL expanded to a seven-team playoff format.

Now that the main chunk of free agency is over, let's power rank the NFC East.

Updated NFC East power rankings following active free agency period

4. New York Giants

I love what the New York Giants have done in free agency thus far, and hiring John Harbaugh earlier in the offseason was also a big-time move. With an encouraging young quarterback in the building and a solid roster all-around, the GMen might not be that far away.

However, we aren't going to project here - let's be blunt - the Giants are the worst team in the division and one of the worst in the NFL until proven otherwise, but the stability of Harbaugh and the potential for a year two leap from Jaxson Dart could really have the Giants in a great spot.

3. Washington Commanders

Give credit where it's due - General Manager Adam Peters has spent a lot of money in free agency, bit he's also made a slew of solid signings, as this roster has gotten a lot better. For Washington, that was the main issue here - the overall roster talent just was not that special.

And sometimes, you simply have to go out and buy that talent. A bigger factor for 2026 will be the health of Jayden Daniels, as he was in and out of the lineup in 2025. However, if this team can remain mostly healthy and see some of their free agency investments pay off, they could be one of three teams that has a legitimate shot at winning this division.

For now, though, the Commanders come in at No. 3 in our NFC East power rankings.

2. Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have made some notable defensive changes, but the biggest one is surely going from Matt Eberflus to Christian Parker. That alone should end up being a significant change, but new faces have hit the defense in Jalen Thompson, Rashan Gary, and PJ Locke III.

Dallas is going to continue adding to this side of the ball, as they have two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. Furthermore, Dallas has the best quarterback in the division in Dak Prescott, so if the defense can be just average in 2026, this team is going to win a ton of games and will be plenty good enough to win the division.

1. Philadelphia Eagles

As of now, we'll keep the Philadelphia Eagles atop the NFC East. They won the division in 2025, even if it did not feel like it. In fact, this team has yet another new offensive coordinator, and at some point, this yearly change has to stop.

The Eagles do have a quarterback issue, as Jalen Hurts is a below-average passer and not someone who a coach can design a consistent drop-back passing game with. That's just the truth of this situation. However, with a rather loaded roster and stingy defense, the Eagles are as high a floor team as there is in the NFL.

They should still be able to win double-digit games and are the most proven in the division right now.