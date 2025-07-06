NFL Power Rankings: Each division ranked by QB talent for the 2025 season

A few divisions in the NFL do have some stacked quarterback talent. Let's rank ell eight divisions by QB talent for 2025.

You can tell, for the most part, just how good a team could be in a given season based on who their QB is. Some teams have essentially started from the bottom with a rookie QB, while others have had the same starting QB for years now.

The QB market has gotten a bit more aggressive over the past five years or so, as we have seen some notable passers switch teams. As we head into the 2025 NFL Season, let's power rank all eight divisions by QB talent.

Ranking all eight NFL divisions by QB talent for 2025

8. NFC South (Baker Mayfield, Bryce Young, Tyler Shough, Michael Penix Jr)

The worst QB division in the NFL belongs to the limp NFC South. Outside of Baker Mayfield, who may barely be a top-10 QB, there isn't another franchise QB present. I am higher on Bryce Young and Michael Penix Jr for 2025 and beyond, but they've actually got to go out there and prove it.

7. AFC South (CJ Stroud, Daniel Jones, Cam Ward, Trevor Lawrence)

The AFC South did see a couple of new faces enter the mix for 2025, as Daniel Jones and Cam Ward came over in free agency and with the first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The incumbents are CJ Stroud and Trevor Lawrence, two passers who actually regressed a bit in 2024.

This division does have a ton of potential, but it's mostly unproven at this point. The AFC South is seventh in our rankings.

6. AFC East (Josh Allen, Tua Tagovailoa, Drake Maye, Justin Fields)

Josh Allen is doing a lot of the heavy-lifting here, as the other three quarterbacks all have some form of uncertainty. I honestly could not be higher on Drake Maye if I tried, so I am firmly in the camp that he is going to emerge as a franchise QB in 2025, but Tua Tagovailoa can't stay healthy and Justin Fields just simply isn't good.

The AFC East could again be owned by Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in 2025.

5. NFC North (Jared Goff, Jordan Love, JJ McCarthy, Caleb Williams)

We're now starting to get into the divisions that are sporting some nice QB talent. Jared Goff is the best quarterback in the NFC North, but both of JJ McCarthy and Caleb Williams could each be viewed as major breakout candidates in 2025.

Jordan Love is a franchise QB, but he's not yet taken that leap into elite status that many people think he can reach. The potential in the NFC North among the starting quarterbacks is absolutely the biggest in the NFL, but we can't rank them much higher than this for 2025.