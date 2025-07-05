NFL Predictions: Obvious quarterback breakout candidates for 2025 season

There could be a slew of quarterbacks across the NFL who breakout and hit their stride in 2025. Let's cover the most obvious ones here.

Besides playing QB, the hardest thing to do in sports might just be finding that quarterback. No team in the NFL is going to sustain long-term success without a high-end, franchise QB. Now yes, there are exceptions from time to time (Jalen Hurts), but teams really do need an elite QB to make any noise in this league.

Fortunately for these five teams heading into the 2025 season, their starting quarterbacks have the necessary players and coaches around them to hit their stride and breakout in a massive way. Let's dive into them right here.

Predicting obvious breakout quarterbacks for 2025

Drake Maye, New England Patriots

If you aren't on the Drake Maye bandwagon right now, you're going to miss out on one heck of a ride. Mike Vrabel is the Patriots head coach and Josh McDaniels is back yet again as the offensive coordinator. New England also invested a ton along their offensive line and drafted TreVeyon Henderson in the 2025 NFL Draft, a dual-threat RB who is going to make an immediate impact.

Maye is going to vault into top-10 territory during year two and could help thrust the Patriots back into playoff contention in no time. Please, I beg you, do not sleep on this team.

Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

Another second-year QB who is poised to breakout is Caleb Williams. Chicago needed to improve their offensive line and just find a consistent offensive identity this offseason, and they did just that. Not only did they overhaul the interior OL, but Ben Johnson is now the head coach, and the Bears also added Luther Burden III and Colston Loveland in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Offensively, there may not be many more talented units in the NFL than what Chicago is going to field in 2025. Caleb Williams also threw just six interceptions in 2024, which is quite the impressive mark for a rookie.