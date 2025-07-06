NFL Power Rankings: Each division ranked by QB talent for the 2025 season

4. NFC East (Dak Prescott, Jalen Hurts, Jayden Daniels, Russell Wilson)

I am lower on Jalen Hurts than most, but he's at least average. Dak Prescott is very good, and Jayden Daniels is just excellent. If it's any consolation for Giants fans, Russell Wilson has not been one to ever throw a ton of interceptions, so he could take care of the football in that regard in 2025.

The NFC East may be a two-horse race in 2025 between the Eagles and Commanders, and they've got the fourth-best QB talent in the NFL for this season.

3. NFC West (Matthew Stafford, Brock Purdy, Kyler Murray, Sam Darnold)

The only change in the NFC West for 2025 is Sam Darnold now starting for the Seattle Seahawks instead of Geno Smith, who was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders. Darnold came over from the Minnesota Vikings. Stafford, Purdy, and Murray have been mainstays for their respective teams for multiple years now.

Matthew Stafford and the LA Rams won the Super Bowl in 2021, and Brock Purdy found himself in the NFC Championship Game during his rookie season and in the Super Bowl in 2023. Kyler Murray is someone I have been higher on for a little bit now, but I think most of us are waiting for him to take a leap forward.

2. AFC North (Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson, Joe Flacco, Aaron Rodgers)

The second-best QB division in the NFL for 2025 is the AFC North. Joe Flacco is back with the Cleveland Browns and Aaron Rodgers signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers recently. There are potentially three future Hall of Fame QBs projected to start in the AFC North for 2025.

Joe Burrow is flat-out excellent, and Lamar Jackson is already a future HOFer. While every team outside of the Ravens have some major roster concerns, the QB talent can't be disputed.

1. AFC West (Patrick Mahomes, Bo Nix, Justin Herbert, Geno Smith)

But the best quarterback division in the NFL and the first division in our power rankings belongs to the AFC West. Three teams feature franchise QBs with Patrick Mahomes, Bo Nix, and Justin Herbert. The Raiders did upgrade to Geno Smith, but it wasn't anything notable. Mahomes doesn't need an explanation - Herbert has turned into a B+ QB in this league and is efficient year after year, and Bo Nix may flirt with elite status in 2025.

In 2024, the Chiefs, Broncos, and Chargers all won double-digit games and made the playoffs, which was quite insane to witness. It's not out of the realm of possibility for all four teams to finish with winning records in 2025.

The AFC West is first in our power rankings.