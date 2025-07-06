There were a trio of quarterback decisions in the 2025 NFL Offseason that just ended up being flat-out terrible. Let's talk about them here.

2025 NFL Offseason: These 3 QB decisions will blow up in the worst way

Sam Darnold to the Seattle Seahawks

I understand why the Seattle Seahawks wanted to move on from Geno Smith and get younger, but Sam Darnold may not be the right option here. Darnold was a bad quarterback until 2024 where he broke out with the Minnesota Vikings. The main issue with Darnold, though, is that the Vikings had one of the best overall situations for a QB to play in.

And the Seahawks just don't have that. With the veteran QB not being able to establish himself as a franchise QB in this league, signing with yet another team may only reset things, and it would not shock me if Seattle decided to blow up their QB room in 2026 and perhaps try to build around Jalen Milroe and another QB.

Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders

Someone has to talk to me like I am a child and tell me why there are so many 'Geno Smith truthers' out there? What am I missing? This is an aging QB who was an afterthought in the NFL until a breakout season in 2022, but he's regressed in each of the last two seasons and was just traded for a third-round pick.

Smith is, at best, and average QB in this league on the wrong side of 30, and with him being on a Las Vegas Raiders team that has serious roster holes, we could see things truly unravel for Geno Smith and Pete Carroll in the 2025 NFL Season.

Russell Wilson to the New York Giants

It seemed like the New York Giants signing both Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston was a total panic move, as they also took Jaxson Dart in the 2025 NFL Draft, so that does make one of Wilson or Winston incredibly redundant. With Dart being the guy they hope to develop for the long-term, both Wilson and Winston being in the QB room just isn't doing Dart any good.

But the Giants did pay quite a bit for a washed-up Wilson, who is now on his third team in as many seasons, and you would think with the way he's played since 2022, teams would stop taking a chance on him. I guess not...