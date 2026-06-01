NFL Power Rankings: Every AFC East team's worst roster weakness in 2026

2. New England Patriots: Pass rush

You could easily put wide receiver as the Patriots' most significant roster weakness, but it feels like the ink will still be drying on this post when the Patriots inevitably make a trade to acquire AJ Brown.

Weakness addressed.

I actually look at this roster and wonder why the Patriots haven't done more to upgrade their pass rush, which was one of the worst in the NFL last season. The Patriots had a glaring weakness as a team going into last year's postseason, which was one of the worst sack differentials (sacks allowed offensively vs. sacks defensively) in the entire NFL.

They used a 1st-round pick on Caleb Lomu to address pass protection offensively, and then a 2nd-round pick on Gabe Jacas (a personal favorite) to address it defensively. But they let K'Lavon Chaisson walk in free agency after a really productive postseason getting after the QB, replacing him with veteran Dre'Mont Jones.

Jones, Jacas, and Harold Landry will be this team's top edge rushers in 2026, and it just doesn't feel like they've done enough there.

1. Buffalo Bills: Punt returner

On paper, the Buffalo Bills have done a great job of addressing their top roster weaknesses this offseason.

Even with some key departures, it could be argued that this is the most complete roster in the AFC heading into the 2026 season. Buffalo added DJ Moore to fix it's problem at receiver. They replenished the cornerback position with 2nd-round pick Davison Igbinosun. They added Bradley Chubb and TJ Parker to their EDGE position. They've got a bunch of developmental prospects to get a look at this offseason to help improve their 28th-ranked run defense from last year.

It feels like a stretch, but the one area of the Bills' roster that truly hasn't been addressed is punt returner. They had the 3rd-worst punt return average in the NFL last season (6.47 yards per return).

For a Super Bowl-caliber team like the Bills, the return game can't be an area of weakness.