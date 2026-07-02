NFL Predictions: Predicting all 14 playoff teams and seeds for the 2026 season

With the field of 32 teams as deep as we've ever seen it going into training camp, there is no exercise more difficult (and potentially futile) than trying to make early predictions on which teams will make it to the playoffs, and where they will be seeded.

This is one of those years where it feels like multiple 10-win teams could be left looking forward to the 2027 NFL Draft after the regular season is over instead of preparing for a playoff game.

The competition in 2026 is going to be fierice, especially if all of last year's breakthrough teams have created a new proverbial floor for themselves, and all of the contenders who missed out on the playoffs last year get back to form.

We're going to take our first stab at making our bold NFL predictions for the 2026 season with just over two months before the start of the regular season. Who will be the 14 teams making the playoffs, and where will they be seeded? We're going to start with the 7th seeds in each conference and work our way to the top.

NFL Predictions: Predicting all 14 playoff teams ahead of the 2026 season

AFC 7th seed: Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars caught fire during the 2025 season and were one of the best teams in the second half. It seemed like they were destined for a deep playoff run before Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills went on the road and played the role of stopper.

But all things considered, year one of the Liam Coen era in Jacksonville was a resounding success. The Jaguars established themselves as a true contender in the AFC, but the reason they're dropping into the 7th overall seed is because of the lackluster offseason GM James Gladstone just put together.

The best thing the Jaguars could have done would have been just bringing the band back together. They decided to let both running back Travis Etienne and linebacker Devin Lloyd test free agency and leave for other teams. That could turn out to be an extremely short-sighted decision, and I almost put them off this list completely because of it.

Etienne accounted for nearly 1,400 yards from scrimmage with 13 total touchdowns and just one fumble. Lloyd accounted for five interceptions, 6 tackles for loss, and 10 QB hits. Those two guys signed with the Saints and Panthers, respectively, to the tune of $28 million combined average annual salary.

That would have been a tough price for the Jags to pay, but they probably should have paid it. They are banking on less experienced guys and didn't use their top draft capital (no first-round picks) on either of those positions. Fortunately for them, the foundation laid last season looks strong enough to get this team back to 10 or 11 wins and into the postseason.

NFC 7th seed: Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears were a really fun team to watch develop last season in the first year of the Ben Johnson era.

Caleb Williams took significant steps forward as a player, and the Bears' operation really took off as a result. Part of the reason why this team is dropping from NFC North champs to the last wild card spot in our upcoming playoff projections is the fact that there was too much turnover on the defense, and not enough added to the pass rush for this season.

It's difficult to bank on that kind of success year over year anyway, but with roster turnover -- especially the defensive backs taking the ball away -- it's even more difficult to project.

The Bears led the NFC in takeaways last season, but they also ranked 23rd in points allowed 29th in yards allowed, 22nd against the pass, and 27th against the run. The overall defensive operation is still a question mark, but the talent on this team looks good enough to win at least 10 games and get into the postseason.