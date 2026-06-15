NFL Power Rankings: Every NFC team's biggest Day 3 NFL Draft steal

Every year in the NFL, there are players for all 32 teams who find ways to outplay their draft status. It's especially sweet for NFL teams when Day 3 draft picks turn out to be immediate contributors, and if you can find an immediate starter?

That can be the difference between being a playoff team, in some cases.

Finding diamonds in the rough isn't just great for the résumé of a general manager. When you can find franchise building blocks on Day 3 of the Draft, it can eliminate future needs and accelerate timelines.

And those are the players we're talking about here. Our newest NFL Power Rankings are going to take a look at Day 3 draft picks for every NFC team that could not only make an impact in 2026 but also potentially start on their respective teams, making them unexpected building blocks.

NFL Power Rankings: Day 3 draft picks for every NFC team that could start in 2026

16. Philadelphia Eagles: Cole Wisniewski, safety (7th round)

The Philadelphia Eagles took some chances on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft, but not on many guys who project as quick starting options. With Reed Blankenship leaving this offseason for the Texans, former Texas Tech star safety Cole Wisnewski might have as good of a chance as any.

As a 7th-round pick, Wisniewski was considered a huge steal late in the draft for the Eagles, and he might open the season as the team's 3rd-best option at safety behind Andrew Mukuba and Marcus Epps. It wouldn't be shocking if Wisniewski wins a roster spot for special teams ability, then gets a shot in the rotation for Vic Fangio.

15. New York Giants: Bobby Jamison-Travis, defensive line (6th round)

The Giants will have a lot of immediate impact from this year's rookie class, but the Day 3 picks don't all have the clearest path into the lineup. The one area where we've seen the Giants turn the roster over more than most in the first year of the John Harbaugh era is the interior defensive line.

With Dexter Lawrence being shipped off to the Bengals in a trade, the Giants have supplemented by adding a ton of veteran options like Shelby Harris, DJ Reader, and others. But still, Bobby Jamison-Travis is a big nose tackle with 34-inch arms who excels at stopping the run. That ability to anchor against the run could earn him early playing time.