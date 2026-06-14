NFL Power Rankings: NFC biggest winners and losers after 2026 OTAs

The 2026 NFL offseason has officially passed by OTAs for pretty much every team, and we're now onto mandatory minicamp for the rest of the league. Some teams have already finished (or decided to pass on) minicamp altgoether.

All that means is that the football season is closer every day. Training camps will get underway in the month of July, but we already have a lot to talk about for every team around the league when it comes to the latest stock reports.

With OTAs in the rearview, which teams in the NFC are the biggest winners and losers? It could be a general feeling about a team, the loss of a player, a contract situation, or some other form of drama causing a team's stock to go down. It could be that we're buying into the offseason hype or starting to see the full picture of rosters around the league come into focus.

With every factor considered, these brand-new NFL Power rankings are going to take a look at the entire NFC and label each team a winner or loser based on where things are at now that OTAs are in the books.

NFL Power Rankings: Eagles a big "loser" after OTAs; Rams the league's top "winner"

16. Arizona Cardinals: Loser

There are plenty of reasons the Arizona Cardinals could be down here at the bottom of the list, but we'll just pick a few of them. One of the first reasons is that the team's presumptive starting quarterback -- Jacoby Brissett -- had been in the midst of a contract dispute with the team before ultimately reporting for mandatory minicamp.

The Cardinals don't seem to want to pay Brissett like a starting quarterback, and Brissett has made it clear that he wants a raise from his $4.9 million salary.

The issue is that the long-term of the franchise is in focus. The Cardinals' leverage is that they have young quarterback Carson Beck on the roster, and the 2027 NFL Draft class looms.

There has also been plenty of drama with pass rusher Josh Sweat, who didn't show up for voluntary OTAs, then showed up for minicamp but wasn't practicing. It's already been a fascinating start for new head coach Mike LaFleur.

15. New York Giants: Loser

Earlier in the offseason, there was a point at which I was starting to really buy the New York Giants as a true sleeper team in the NFC for this coming season. But somehow, this team has managed to completely overshadow the hiring of John Harbaugh as their next head coach with all of the different ways they've made headlines this offseason.

You had the Jaxson Dart and Abdul Carter saga over Dart introducing President Trump at an event. Cam Skattebo has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. Malik Nabers' recovery from his injury last year seemingly isn't progressing at a pace where he'll be ready for Week 1.

It just feels like the vibe around this team has taken a turn for the worst over the last month-plus.