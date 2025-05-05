2025 NFL Season: These free agents are shockingly still not on teams

The NFL free agency market is still quite good, actually, and there are some free agents who are shockingly still available.

As we get further along into the 2025 NFL Offseason, we will see the free agency market pick up some, as teams will eventually have to deal with player injuries, and that is simply a part of this game. Well, even now, teams should scour the free agency market, as there are a ton of high-quality players left who could immediately produce on new squads.

Let's look at five free agents who are shockingly still on the open market.

How are these free agents not signed yet?

Brandon Scherff, G

Veteran guard Brandon Scherff struggled to stay on the field at the beginning of his career but actually did not miss a single start with the Jacksonville Jaguars over the last three seasons. It's quite the turnaround for the five-time Pro Bowler. Scherff turns 34 years old in December but is clearly playing at a high enough level to warrant being on a team on a multi-year deal.

A team like the Cincinnati Bengals could really benefit here.

Keenan Allen, WR

Catching 70 passes and seven touchdowns in 2024 for the Chicago Bears, Keenan Allen would be the perfect security blanket for a young QB or could simply help out any offense that needs a WR boost. Allen isn't what he once was, but you cannot ignore his respectable production last season.

Ja'Whaun Bentley, ILB

Cut from the New England Patriots, Ja'Whaun Bentley only played in two games in 2024, but from the 2021-2023 seasons, Bentley had 8.5 sacks, 348 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and 23 QB hits. He has also allowed a decent 89.4 passer rating when in coverage.

Still a starting-caliber player, Bentley could truly help out a slew of teams looking for a boost in the middle of their defense.

Shaq Mason, G

Allowing a ton of sacks in 2024, Shaq Mason had a down year but has still been one of the better guards in the NFL for years. Mason is another veteran iOL who is simply too good to not be on a team, and we have seen just how many teams struggle with OL play. Mason could help a plethora of teams who are struggling along the offensive line.

Za'Darius Smith, DE

Za'Darius Smith had 17 QB hits and nine sacks in 2024 for the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns. One of the more important aspects of a winning team is the ability to get to the QB, and Smith can absolutely still do that at a relatively high level.

Smith could help out one of the teams who has struggled to get to the QB in recent years. A team like the Atlanta Falcons come to mind as one potential suitor.