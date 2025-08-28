NFL Rivalries Uniforms Revealed: Ranking each uniform worst to best

The NFL is mercifully allowing teams more and more creativity with their uniforms each year, and while teams don't always take advantage of their increased allowances, the latest NFL Rivalries Uniforms drop is evidence of why uniform freedom is so important.

Even some of the teams in the NFL with the most classic looks have the opportunity to upgrade their overall wardrobe with alternate uniforms like this one, and we've seen teams from both the NFC West and AFC East now add some stellar kits into their overall aesthetic.

The question now becomes -- which teams did the best with their NFL Rivalries uniforms?

Ranking every NFL Rivalries Uniform release worst to best in 2025

When your rival is at the door, who will you become?



This is NFL Nike Rivalries.

Show them who you are. pic.twitter.com/gnMFY8H8tI — Nike (@Nike) August 28, 2025

8. New York Jets

Our city. Our history.



This is Gotham City football pic.twitter.com/8FmhWi09P2 — New York Jets (@nyjets) August 28, 2025

Out of all the NFL Rivalries uniform rollouts, it's hard not to place the Jets last. They've got a great concept here with the "Gotham City Jets" idea, but they didn't execute this one the best. The manhole cover theme doesn't really do it for me, but I like the creativity of trying to take an all-black look and add the hint of green into it.

There are some clever elements of these uniforms like the shoulder panels, but overall, this one misses the mark in essential uniform must-haves, like pops of color and balance. The jersey number font has a chance to really carry these.

7. Los Angeles Rams

Work in the dark.

Earn the spotlight.



Available 09.10.25 pic.twitter.com/uBJwWDVlBQ — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 28, 2025

Unlike the Jets, the Rams did a great job incorporating pops of color within an all-black uniform, but theirs might even be too much. There is just something about the Rams Rivalries uniform that feels unfinished, or like they had to put their pencils down before they were done with the test.

I would have loved to have seen the Rams lean more into black and yellow with more subtle pops of blue.

6. Miami Dolphins

From the depths. 🌊



Introducing our Rivalries uniform. Available in-store on 9.10. pic.twitter.com/RPmNYFvSLV — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 28, 2025

The Dolphins being 6th on this list tells you everything you need to know about the quality of the rest of the uniforms. Miami's is a very nice all black (with a hint of underwater blue/green) look with maybe the best numbers out of any uniform in this reveal.

Miami has an advantage of one of the best color schemes in the NFL already, but this is a nice take for them overall and just a really clean look that doesn't blow anyone's mind.

5. San Francisco 49ers

Every detail is golden. pic.twitter.com/m0zQYUmLhY — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) August 28, 2025

The 49ers did a great job with this one, even though they've had black uniforms before. The previous black uniforms for the 49ers didn't have nearly enough gold, and they were more than making up for it with this uniform iteration. The pops are loud, but the hits of red and gold throughout the all black set are really well done.

The script is phenomenal, and this is a uniform that's going to really pop on the field. It has a mixture of a classic look along with that modern all-black aesthetic. I think the 49ers crushed this.

4. Seattle Seahawks

There is absolutely no question that this uniform looks like a bit of a ripoff of an Oregon Ducks uniform, but who cares? The helmet is the standout piece of this uniform, and unlike some of the other whiteout uniforms we've seen, I love the inclusion of a darket helmet and darker socks here.

The Seahawks are obviously in the upper Northwest, just like the Oregon Ducks, and when Nike redesigned Seattle's uniforms once upon a time, they obviously had very much the same flair that we see from Oregon uniforms today. The helmet changing colors from blue to green is one of the coolest details overall, and these uniforms will be absolutely awesome on the field.

3. Buffalo Bills

Ice in the air. Grit in the soul. A city that thrives in the cold. ❄️



More details: https://t.co/4gD3C89GcW pic.twitter.com/PoTGrVjyEx — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) August 28, 2025

From a distance, these uniforms look like just another boring whiteout uniform. Up close, you get the chance to see some stellar details the Bills included for this one.

The cracked ice finish is such a stellar detail for this, as well as the sleeve logo being a chrome charging buffalo. I mean, come on. This is how you crush a whiteout uniform, and it's so fitting for the Bills because of the fact that this team is playing in literal whiteout games annually. Well done.

2. New England Patriots

The Nor’easter is here.



Introducing the Patriots 𝙉𝙁𝙇 𝙉𝙞𝙠𝙚 𝙍𝙞𝙫𝙖𝙡𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙨 uniform. pic.twitter.com/gQw1P1px3I — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 28, 2025

This is an elite -- elite -- alternate uniform. The gray-blue color is absolutely done to perfection, and the balance here is out of this world. The stripes on the shoulder, the "NE" logo on the sleeve, the number font, the pops of red on the pants...

It all adds up for the Patriots here. This is a 10/10 with no notes from me.

1. Arizona Cardinals

a closer look for y'all pic.twitter.com/GaoTT7Pss2 — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) August 28, 2025

We cant grade on the curve of how much better these uniforms are than the Cardinals' primaries, but wow. This would be in my top 10 uniforms in the entire NFL right now, and it's probably trending toward the top five overall.

The sand colorway with the "dust storm" details on the jersey itself, the sleeve logo, the red facemask, and the gold hits are absolutely phenomenal. Whoever was in charge of this one needs a raise. The Cardinals crushed -- absolutely crushed it.